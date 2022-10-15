50 Words or Less: Marcus Peters' Infectious Energy Makes a Difference

Oct 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101522-Peters
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens (3-2) are undefeated on the road this season and hope to continue that trend Sunday against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New York (4-1) may be the NFL's biggest surprise, and the presence of former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale on the Giants' sideline adds extra emotion to the game.

Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less:

Marcus Peters wears gold cleats and plays to a gold standard. His reaction to blowing up a trick play by the Bengals last week was priceless, and the energy he brings is infectious. Daniel Jones has only thrown two picks this season, but better be careful throwing at Peters.

Jason Pierre-Paul has quickly become an important part of Baltimore's defense, playing 100 snaps in two games with a sack and six tackles. Pierre-Paul has downplayed the significance of facing the Giants, the team he spent eight seasons with. But he'll be ready for this one. Watch out Jones.

Blitzing often and creatively has helped Wink Martindale become a superb defensive coordinator. I can't imagine him facing Lamar Jackson and not blitzing a lot. Based on how Jackson attacked Miami's blitz in Week 2, I think he's ready for it.

Nobody was talking about Geno Stone after the Ravens signed Marcus Williams and drafted Kyle Hamilton. Now Stone is likely to start at safety in wake of Williams' dislocated wrist. Stone is tough with a nose for the football. This is his chance to seize an opportunity.

Too many players and coaches have complained about the playing surface at MetLife Sunday, where Ja'Wuan James and Kyle Fuller suffered season-ending injuries in Week 1. Here's hoping that both teams get through Sunday's game healthy.

Greg Roman said All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley will play more than he did Week 5 against the Bengals. Playing only his second game in two years, Stanley didn't look hesitant at all. It's been a long road back, but Stanley looks ready to rock.

Patrick Mekari's ability to play all five offensive line positions like a starter makes him one of the team's most respected players. Once Stanley gets up to full speed, Mekari will stay ready to fill in again wherever's he needed. He's an unsung but important player.

Containing Saquon Barkley is easier said than done, which is why the Ravens have preached 'swarming Saquon' all week. Baltimore's run defense will be tested severely, as will their open field tackling. Barkley's going to get singles, but they must avoid the missed tackles that lead to home runs.

If the Ravens win Sunday, they'll have one more victory at MetLife Stadium this season than they have at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens aren't happy about dropping two home games, but winning a third straight home game could get them started on a roll.

The Giants have six fumble recoveries and will be looking for more, with Martindale surely having his defense fired up Sunday. Being opportunistic has helped the Giants to their fast start. But I love the Ravens' chances if they win the turnover battle.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards Is 'Getting Close'

Giants are adept at forcing fumbles. LB A.J. Klein feels ready to contribute now.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Ruled Out Again

Ronnie Stanley will play more snaps than last week. Justice Hill is questionable after two practices this week.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Giants, Week 6

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch, and top matchup.

news

Late for Work 10/14: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Giants Game

The Ravens are a near-unanimous pick to beat the Giants. The Ravens missed Marcus Peters' 'special sauce.' Next Gen Stats ranks Mark Andrews as the NFL's second-best tight end.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Near Unanimous Winners vs. Giants

See who the experts are picking to win Sunday's Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Took a Huge Step Forward'

Jason Pierre-Paul is getting the playbook, still ready to carry heavy load. Ravens must be wary of Daniel Jones' running.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Justice Hill Returns to Practice

Justice Hill (hamstring) is back at practice after missing last week's game against the Bengals. Ronnie Stanley is practicing but Rashod Bateman is still out.

news

Will 'Reenergized' Wink Martindale Send His Trademark Blitz at Ravens?

Wink Martindale has left the Ravens for the Giants, but the veteran defensive coordinator still loves to blitz. Facing his former team, Martindale will try to create havoc for Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

news

Geno Stone Confident He Can Step Into Starting Job

Geno Stone has waited his turn the past two seasons and now it's time to prove he's ready for the spotlight.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Going All-White vs. Giants

The Ravens will wear their all-white uniforms for the first time this season.

Find Tickets
Advertising