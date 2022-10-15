50 Words or Less: Marcus Peters' Infectious Energy Makes a Difference

Nobody was talking about Geno Stone after the Ravens signed Marcus Williams and drafted Kyle Hamilton. Now Stone is likely to start at safety in wake of Williams' dislocated wrist. Stone is tough with a nose for the football. This is his chance to seize an opportunity.

Too many players and coaches have complained about the playing surface at MetLife Sunday, where Ja'Wuan James and Kyle Fuller suffered season-ending injuries in Week 1. Here's hoping that both teams get through Sunday's game healthy.