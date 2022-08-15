Marcus Peters Returns to Ravens Practice

Aug 15, 2022 at 01:21 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens have their ball hawk back as cornerback Marcus Peters passed his physical and made his debut at training camp practice Monday.

Baltimore traditionally has players returning from major injuries start with only individual drills as they work their way back into practice. Peters has almost a full month to knock off rust and get into football shape before Week 1 in New York on Sept. 11.

Peters suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sept. 9 last year, just four days before the team's regular-season opener, forcing him to miss the entire season. It was the first time in Peters' career that he missed extensive time. He had only sat out five games in his previous six seasons.

Peters said earlier this offseason that he would be fully recuperated by June or July, but the Ravens have taken a cautious approach to getting their stars back on the field.

No player in the league has more interceptions than Peters (31) since he entered the NFL in 2015. The three-time Pro Bowler will now join forces with Marlon Humphrey, who has also returned from a season-ending (pectoral) injury, to give Baltimore one of the top cornerback duos.

Second-year safety Ar'Darius Washington also passed his physical Monday and returned to practice. Washington played in three games last year and made one tackle before breaking his foot midway through the season. He's part of a deep safety competition.

