Practice Report: Marcus Williams Closes Camp With Two Interceptions

The defense stole the show at Wednesday's practice and safety Marcus Williams was the star.

Williams had two interceptions and any quarterback throwing the ball in his direction took a chance. His first pick came off Lamar Jackson, who was trying to connect with Mark Andrews on a deep pass. Williams wasn't having it and stepped in front of Andrews to make the play.

Late in practice, Williams intercepted No. 3 quarterback Anthony Brown during a 7-on-7 drill. Playing deep centerfield, Williams ranged far to his right to make a leaping interception, and he stuck the landing by coming down with both feet inbounds.

Williams' ability to make game-changing plays is a major reason the Ravens signed him during free agency. During his five seasons with the Saints, Williams had 15 career interceptions and earned a reputation as one of the NFL's best ballhawks. Each week, Williams has looked more comfortable in the Ravens' system, allowing him to play with more freedom.

"You're not thinking, you're just reacting - obviously that's what you go for," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He can cover some ground, you saw that today."

The offense had a tough day overall as it went up against the first-team defense a lot. As practice has gotten more game-like, Williams has stood out.

"We're not going ones against twos or ones against a scout team, so it's going to be challenging," Harbaugh said. "There's going to be some push up front. There are going to be some guys covering tight."

Here are some other observations from Wednesday's practice, which concluded the training camp portion of the Ravens' preseason: