Mark Andrews Breaks Ravens Single-Season Receiving Record

Jan 02, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010222-Mandrews-Record
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens have a new leading receiver and he plays tight end. Mark Andrews set the franchise record for most single-season receiving yards with an 18-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Andrews snapped Michael Jackson's record of 1,201 receiving yards dating back to 1996. Andrews needed just 15 yards entering the game, so he broke it with his first catch.

Somewhat fitting for his toughness, Andrews set the record with a leaping grab in which he got drilled in the back but still held on.

A couple plays later, Andrews exploited a breakdown in the Rams' coverage for a 33-yard gain down the sideline.

It's been an unreal season for Andrews, ranking among the best for a tight end in league history.

"Someone said it's been around for like 26 years, and that's a big thing," Andrews said in the week leading up to the game. "That's something where your name is stapled into an organization and a franchise, and not many people get that opportunity. So, that's going to be, obviously, a huge honor, if I'm able to do that."

