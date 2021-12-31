Best Tight End in the NFL: Mark Andrews' Historic Season

Andrews has become a better blocker this season, solidifying perhaps the biggest weakness in his game. His intense offseason training – catching endless passes of the JUGGS machine operated by his dad and running routes and blocking his brother – at his family home in Arizona has paid off.

But what stands out about how Andrews has taken the next step this season is that he's become even better at his best attribute – getting open.

Andrews has often talked about, and shown, his "special" connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson. What's become apparent, especially over the past three weeks when Andrews has posted three straight 100-yard games, is that it doesn't matter who is throwing to him. He just gets open regardless.

"He can do whatever he wants to – for real," safety Chuck Clark said. "Sometimes, playing football, you're expecting a route you're about to get or what the route is building into, just with where he's lined up at, the concept that's coming. He just might put his own little artsy, creative twist to it. So, I think he just has the freedom to do what he wants to do."