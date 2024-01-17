Mark Andrews Returns to Full Practice, Says What It Will Take to Play vs. Texans

What's also helped has been the team's success even while Andrews has been sidelined. They rattled off six straight wins, starting with the victory against the Bengals the night Andrews went down via a hip-drop tackle from linebacker Logan Wilson.

Isaiah Likely has stepped up with five touchdowns over the past five games, emerging as a big-time playmaker in Baltimore's offense heading into the playoffs.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said it was too early to start talking about how he would balance having both players back in game action, but Andrews isn't surprised by Likely's emergence.

"It's incredible. It's tough to watch them sometimes, but just the way they're playing, they're fighting, they're clicking on all cylinders," Andrews said. "We have a lot of playmakers that are playing really good ball right now and a coaching staff that supports them. That's what it's about."

It's the first time Andrews has gone through a major injury, but he's thankful to be able to get back just at the right time.