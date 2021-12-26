Mark Andrews Is a 'Monster' No Matter Who Is at Quarterback

Andrews posted 11 catches for 115 yards in Cleveland, almost all after Jackson was sidelined by an ankle injury. The following week, with Tyler Huntley as the starter, Andrews posted 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

This week was a tougher challenge considering Johnson was signed just 10 days earlier and only had one practice with first-team reps. Andrews gave Johnson credit for getting ready to play.

"Josh Johnson, you have to tip your hat to him," Andrews said. "I told him, 'You've got to stand on what you did today because that was pretty dang impressive.'"

Andrews has already set the Ravens' single-season record for most yards by a tight end, surpassing Todd Heap. With two games to go, Andrews has 1,187 receiving yards – just 14 yards short of wide receiver Michael Jackson's single-season franchise record of 1,201 receiving yards in 1996.

Andrews doesn't have his eyes on the record books, however, with the Ravens no longer in control of their playoff destiny.