Mark Andrews Will Play, Josh Bynes Inactive vs. Buccaneers

Oct 27, 2022 at 07:12 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102722-Inactives

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee), who leads the Ravens in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5), is active for Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers.

Andrews has not missed a game since 2020 and has only missed three games during his five-year career. He did not practice during the short week, but Andrews will face the Buccaneers after being held without a catch on Sunday for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.

Starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) is inactive and will miss his first game of the season. Bynes had played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in six games this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 29 starting beside Patrick Queen.

Malik Harrison has seen action at both inside and outside linebacker and could start opposite Queen, while Kristian Welch, A.J. Klein and Del'Shawn Phillips are also available in the linebacker rotation, along with Devon Kennard, who has been elevated from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back Gus Edwards (knee), and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), Marcus Peters (quad) and Brandon Stephens (oblique) are all active after being listed as questionable coming off a short week.

Veteran cornerback Daryl Worley was again signed to the 53-man roster and is active, while nose tackle Isaiah Mack has been elevated from the practice squad. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was not elevated from the practice squad.

Pass rushers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo were also not activated to the 53-man roster, as the two continue to rehab their Achilles injuries. They have each practiced for two weeks.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (illness) was ruled out Wednesday, having a strong season with 21 tackles and three sacks. Also inactive are guard Ben Cleveland, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Mike Davis.

Inactive for the Buccaneers are starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), starting cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), starting guard Luke Goedeke (foot), starting tight end Cameron Brate (neck), veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), wide receiver Russell Gage, and reserve cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad).

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is active for Tampa Bay. He will take Gage's spot at the No. 3 wide receiver.

