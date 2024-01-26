Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

The Ravens have activated tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news and said he will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews has been on the shelf since suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 16. It's been 10 weeks and one day since, and he's been grinding behind the scenes to get back. Andrews has been a full practice participant the past two weeks and has looked good on the field.

"I'm feeling good. I'm going to help this team any way I can," Andrews said. "Whatever they're asking me to do, I'm going to do."

Andrews said he would typically work out and rehab for 4-6 hours every day at the Under Armour Performance Center, then go home and get in about two hours in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber he had moved in from his girlfriend's parents' house.

Andrews said he "internalized" a lot while being away from the game for so long. He's done a lot of work during his rehab, and also a lot of thinking. For a competitor as intense as Andrews, getting back on the field in such a massive game is hugely meaningful.

"I can't tell you how excited [I am]," Andrews said. "This is what I love to do. I love to play football. I love the Ravens. I love this city. I'm going to give them everything I've got."

Despite missing six games and most of a seventh, Andrews finished third on the Ravens in receiving (544 yards), second in receptions (45) and first in touchdown catches (six). Now the question is how big his role will be in his return.

Isaiah Likely has emerged in Andrews' absence, and now the Ravens would have a lethal one-two punch at tight end for the biggest game of the season.