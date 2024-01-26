Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

Jan 26, 2024 at 11:11 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12624mandrews
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens have activated tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news and said he will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews has been on the shelf since suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 16. It's been 10 weeks and one day since, and he's been grinding behind the scenes to get back. Andrews has been a full practice participant the past two weeks and has looked good on the field.

"I'm feeling good. I'm going to help this team any way I can," Andrews said. "Whatever they're asking me to do, I'm going to do."

Andrews said he would typically work out and rehab for 4-6 hours every day at the Under Armour Performance Center, then go home and get in about two hours in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber he had moved in from his girlfriend's parents' house.

Andrews said he "internalized" a lot while being away from the game for so long. He's done a lot of work during his rehab, and also a lot of thinking. For a competitor as intense as Andrews, getting back on the field in such a massive game is hugely meaningful.

"I can't tell you how excited [I am]," Andrews said. "This is what I love to do. I love to play football. I love the Ravens. I love this city. I'm going to give them everything I've got."

Despite missing six games and most of a seventh, Andrews finished third on the Ravens in receiving (544 yards), second in receptions (45) and first in touchdown catches (six). Now the question is how big his role will be in his return.

Isaiah Likely has emerged in Andrews' absence, and now the Ravens would have a lethal one-two punch at tight end for the biggest game of the season.

"It's dangerous. Obviously, adding him and I to a tandem, doing our thing, it's going to be fun," Andrews said. "I'm excited to see how it turns out."

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.
news

John Harbaugh: Still Evolving and Still Winning

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been in many big games during his 16-year tenure with the Ravens, because he keeps evolving and keeps winning.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

Final Picks for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Most pundits are taking the Ravens to topple the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Torrey Smith on Zay Flowers: 'The kid just has it.' Mike Macdonald wins Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
news

John Harbaugh's Reaction to His Brother Returning to the NFL

John Harbaugh said the Chargers 'just got themselves one great coach' with his brother Jim.
news

Ravens Defense: Patrick Mahomes Is Elite, But So Are We

The Ravens defense hasn't backed down against any challenge this season and won't in the AFC Championship.
news

Ravens Uniform Combination for AFC Championship

The Ravens will stick with purple jerseys with black pants for their AFC Championship matchup against the Chiefs.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: J.J. Watt Says Roquan Smith Is a 'Special, Special Player'

Beating the Ravens would be Patrick Mahomes' 'best win of his playoff run.' Joe Buck reveals what impresses him the most about Lamar Jackson. Depth has allowed Ravens to thrive despite injuries. Geno Stone is the Ravens' unsung hero.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising