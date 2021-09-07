Mark Andrews Sees Potential to Take His Game Higher

The way Jackson has thrown the ball since he arrived at training camp is another reason Andrews is excited. Jackson and Andrews have shared a connection from the moment they were drafted in 2018, close friends whose connection on the field goes beyond friendship.

Andrews loves playing for the Ravens, and one reason he never wants to leave Baltimore is because he never wants to leave Jackson. They are instinctive players who always seem to be on the same page. Jackson calls it "street ball", and Jackson and Andrews play as if they grew up in the same neighborhood. If Jackson leaves to the pocket and starts to adlib, Andrews excels at finding an open space to give Jackson a target. When Andrews adds his own twist to running a route, Jackson rarely seems fooled.

"It's special," Andrews said. "I haven't felt that with anybody else, the way we see the game when the ball is snapped. It's just playing football, doing what we did when we were kids. It's awesome to be able to have that, not to have to rep continuously to be able to see things the same way. I love him to death. I love him as a person, as a leader, as a quarterback. He's my guy."

Having sympatico with a quarterback is crucial for a tight end, and Andrews had that in college when he played with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma. Now Mayfield plays for the rival Cleveland Browns, and while he's still close with Mayfield, Andrews laughingly said that he would tell Mayfield to his face that the connection he has with Jackson is better.