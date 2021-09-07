Ravens Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Mark Andrews

The chemistry between Jackson and Andrews is "special," as Andrews recently said on "The Lounge" podcast. Jackson has targeted Andrews 186 times over the past two years – the most of any player on the team.

"The way we see the game, when the ball is snapped, it's just going out there and playing football and doing what we did when we were kids," Andrews said. "It's awesome to be able to have that, not to have to rep continuously to be able to see things the same way. I love him to death, I love him as a person, as a leader, as a quarterback. He's my guy."