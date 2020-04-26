Mark Ingram Is Eager to Mentor Rookie J.K. Dobbins

"He was tearing the Big Ten up for three years," Ingram said. "We're going to get busy, that's for sure. He definitely can tote that rock. He had two years of 1,000, freshman and sophomore, and then go for 2,000? I don't care where you're at, that's toting the pill. You can tell he's got it going on."

Ingram learned early in his career not to be threatened by a deep running back room. During his last three seasons with the Saints, Ingram shared carries with Alvin Kamara, who is a weapon both as a runner and a receiver. Ingram and Kamara gave New Orleans a lethal one-two punch, and Ingram served as a mentor to his talented teammate.

Other veteran running backs did the same for Ingram after he joined the Saints as a highly-touted, first-round rookie in 2011 after winning Heisman Trophy at Alabama in 2009.

"I came in with some O.G.'s that kicked game to me – Darren Sproles, Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory," Ingram said. "I was in a good room as a youngster. Being with Alvin, being with Lamar, being with Gus and Justice last year, the running backs we have here now, it's just all about passing the game forward. Competition breeds excellence."

Dobbins is looking forward to learning from someone he admires in Ingram. To Dobbins, it's a win-win situation.