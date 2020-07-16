Marlon Humphrey Is Sixth-Highest Rated Cornerback in 'Madden 21'

Humphrey isn't just a cover corner. He's a physical tackler who has the versatility to cover receivers outside or in the slot, which makes him a valuable piece in Defensive Coordinator's Wink Martindale's schemes. Humphrey had a career-high 62 tackles last season to go along with his three interceptions. His forced fumble and recovery in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 was a signature play of the season, setting up a victory that started the Ravens' on their franchise-record 12-game winning streak.