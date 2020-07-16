Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 04:04 PM

Marlon Humphrey Is Sixth-Highest Rated Cornerback in 'Madden 21'

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071620-Humphrey
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey moved into the elite cornerback discussion last season by making his first Pro Bowl, making it difficult for the makers of "Madden 21" to overlook him.

Humphrey has an 89-overall rating, tied for No. 6 among the NFL's corners. This will be Humphrey's highest overall Madden rating entering his fourth season, and he just turned 24 years old earlier this month, meaning his best football is likely ahead.

Tied with Humphrey is Casey Hayward Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers. The five highest-rated corners are Stephon Gilmore (99) of the New England Patriots, Jalen Ramsey (94) of the Los Angeles Rams, Richard Sherman (92) of the San Francisco 49ers, Jaire Alexander (90) of the Green Bay Packers and Tre'Devious White (90) of the Buffalo Bills. Rounding out the top 10 are Byron Jones (88) of the Miami Dolphins, Darius Slay Jr. (88) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Peterson (88) of the Arizona Cardinals.

Humphrey isn't just a cover corner. He's a physical tackler who has the versatility to cover receivers outside or in the slot, which makes him a valuable piece in Defensive Coordinator's Wink Martindale's schemes. Humphrey had a career-high 62 tackles last season to go along with his three interceptions. His forced fumble and recovery in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 was a signature play of the season, setting up a victory that started the Ravens' on their franchise-record 12-game winning streak.

Humphrey's teammate, Marcus Peters, was not listed among the "Madden 21" top-rated cornerbacks, but he has the credentials. Peters made his third Pro Bowl in 2019 and he has the most interceptions (27) of any cornerback since entering the league in 2015. Humphrey and Peters are widely regarded as the NFL's best cornerback combination.

