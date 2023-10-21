Marlon Humphrey Questionable for Sunday With Illness

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) was added to Baltimore's injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Humphrey saw a larger workload in Week 6 in his second game back after returning from foot surgery in August. The three-time Pro Bowlser played 82% of the defensive snaps (all but 10) against the Titans and didn't allow a single catch across his 23 coverage snaps, per Next Gen Stats.

If Humphrey does not play Sunday, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin would likely play most of snaps at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. Containing Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (38 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns) who is on pace for his second straight 1,000-yard season, will be a top priority for the Baltimore's defense with or without Humphrey in the lineup.

Veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Houston-Carson gives the Ravens added depth at safety behind Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone with Marcus Williams (hamstring) out for Sunday.

The 30-year-old Houston-Carson was signed to the practice squad Oct. 3 after being released by the Texans on Sept. 30 after appearing in two games.