Marlon Humphrey Questionable for Sunday With Illness

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) was added to Baltimore's injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Humphrey saw a larger workload in Week 6 in his second game back after returning from foot surgery in August. The three-time Pro Bowlser played 82% of the defensive snaps (all but 10) against the Titans and didn't allow a single catch across his 23 coverage snaps, per Next Gen Stats.
If Humphrey does not play Sunday, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin would likely play most of snaps at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. Containing Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (38 catches, 455 yards, three touchdowns) who is on pace for his second straight 1,000-yard season, will be a top priority for the Baltimore's defense with or without Humphrey in the lineup.
Veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Houston-Carson gives the Ravens added depth at safety behind Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone with Marcus Williams (hamstring) out for Sunday.
The 30-year-old Houston-Carson was signed to the practice squad Oct. 3 after being released by the Texans on Sept. 30 after appearing in two games.
Houston-Carson played his first seven NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and started a career-high six games last season and played in all 17 with 45 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He played the majority of his snaps at free safety, per Pro Football Focus, but also spent some time as a slot corner.