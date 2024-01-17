Presented by

Marlon Humphrey Still Absent From Ravens Practice

Jan 17, 2024 at 03:19 PM
CB Marlon Humphrey

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is still not at practice Wednesday as Baltimore gets ready for its playoff opener against the Houston Texans.

Humphrey hasn't practiced since suffering a calf injury on Dec. 31 against the Dolphins. He was seen doing some conditioning work on a side field last week.

If Humphrey is unable to suit up against the Texans, it would be his eighth game missed this season. He missed the first four after foot surgery, two because of a calf injury, and then the regular-season finale again with a calf issue.

It would be tough not having Humphrey out there versus the Texans, including red-hot quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins, but Baltimore also didn't have Humphrey versus Houston in Week 1 and won, 25-9.

If Humphrey can't play, it would likely move Ronald Darby into the starting lineup again. Darby has played well this season in his seven starts.

The only change to the Ravens' practice participation is the absence of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who was not on the injury report Tuesday.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) are back out on the field. All three were limited Tuesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) is practicing for a second straight day. He was also limited Tuesday.

