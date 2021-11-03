Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance

Shutting down's Minnesota's receivers will be another difficult assignment, regardless of how Defenisve Coordinator Wink Martindale decides to deploy Humphrey, Anthony Averett and nickel corner Tavon Young.

Minnesota has two of the NFL's top receivers in Justin Jefferson (63 catches, 563 yards, three touchdowns) and Adam Thielen (43 catches, 471 yards, six touchdowns), both on pace for over 100 catches and 1,000 yards. They bring different skillsets to the table but both are dangerous targets, playing with a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who has confidence going against the Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has vivid memories of facing Cousins and they are not pleasant. The Vikings' veteran quarterback is 2-0 against the Ravens – both wins coming while Cousins was with Washington. Harbaugh views Cousins as a dangerous quarterback despite Minnesota's recent struggles on offense.

"He runs the offense so well, veteran quarterback," Harbaugh said. "We had a bad experience against him way back when he was playing for Washington. Very accurate passer, very on-time, on-rhythm, very defined offense, kind of the (Gary) Kubiak offense. (Offensive Coordinator) Klint's (Kubiak) running it now. They run it very well and he's perfect for it."

As a rookie in 2012, Cousins had a breakout game against the Ravens, coming off the bench to replace injured quarterback Robert Griffin III to lead Washington to a 31-28 overtime victory. It was an early indication that Cousins, drafted in the fifth round, would eventually develop into a starter.