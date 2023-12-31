Marlon Humphrey Suffers Calf Injury vs. Dolphins

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

20231122_Practice_sh_015
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a calf injury late in the first quarter.

Humphrey limped off the field after a Jason Sanders 27-yard field goal gave Miami a 10-7 lead. Humphrey went into the sideline medical tent, then tested his calf by running behind Baltimore's bench and peddling on the exercise bike. He watched the remainder of the half from the sideline before it was announced that Humphrey would not return.

Humphrey suffered a calf injury earlier this season and missed two games.

Baltimore's secondary was already shorthanded without safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle). After Humphrey's departure, Rock Ya-Sin entered the game opposite Ronald Darby at cornerback.

The defense played well the remainder of the half and got a big play from All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, who made a one-handed interception late in the second quarter. That play set up Isaiah Likely's one-handed 35-yard touchdown reception that gave Baltimore a 28-13 halftime lead.

