Marlon Humphrey Suffers Calf Injury vs. Dolphins

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a calf injury late in the first quarter.

Humphrey limped off the field after a Jason Sanders 27-yard field goal gave Miami a 10-7 lead. Humphrey went into the sideline medical tent, then tested his calf by running behind Baltimore's bench and peddling on the exercise bike. He watched the remainder of the half from the sideline before it was announced that Humphrey would not return.

Humphrey suffered a calf injury earlier this season and missed two games.

Baltimore's secondary was already shorthanded without safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle). After Humphrey's departure, Rock Ya-Sin entered the game opposite Ronald Darby at cornerback.