Marquise Brown's Emergence Takes Ravens Offense to Another Level

"Every game is not going to be great, and every game is not going to be bad. You take the bad with the bad, the good with the good and keep moving," Brown said. "Just because I had a good game this week, I've got to still put in the work to do good next week. So, I never get too high, I never get too low; I just keep pushing.

"Greg Roman, he continued to trust me to get me involved in different things. So, I just do my best out there to try to execute what they tell me to do, and hopefully, going forward, it continues."

The formula for slowing the Ravens offense has been the same for each opponent that has been able to pull it off. They cracked down on the Ravens' rushing attack, keep all eyes on Jackson and clog the middle of the field for Jackson's passing lanes.

Baltimore's ability to make opponents pay for those choices with completions outside was a major focus all offseason. The Ravens have had up-and-down results over the course of the season, and have helped stretch defenses with J.K. Dobbins' speed in the run game.

But for Brown to beat the Titans the way he did adds another element to the Ravens' offensive attack.