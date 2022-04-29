Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Explains His Trade Request

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday night that he traded Brown with mixed emotions . He was DeCosta's first draft pick after taking over as GM in 2019, and Brown was coming off his best season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. But in exchange for Brown, the Ravens acquired the 23rd pick in the draft, then traded back to No. 25 to select former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

"Marquise was my first pick, and one of my favorite guys on the team," DeCosta said. "But Marquise came to me after the season and requested that he be traded and was not happy and wanted to play elsewhere. Again, it was something that I anguished over for a long time. He would tell you, I think, that he and I had many conversations throughout the spring.

"You know … I always say the club has to win, and this was a situation where it was going to be impossible for the club to truly win, but we do what we think is best for the player. We try to accommodate players when we can. I'm sensitive to that, so we did it. I think he would say that he feels happy, which is good, and we made the best of the situation as a club. We used that pick wisely, I think. We got a good trade, I think, and we got an excellent player. I hope when we look back at this, we'll see that. It was a tough situation. I hope for the best for 'Hollywood', I really do. I hope he's in the Pro Bowl, but I also think that this guy [Tyler Linderbaum] that we drafted is also going to be in Pro Bowls, too. So, that will be a heck of a thing."