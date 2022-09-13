Marshal Yanda to Join Ring of Honor on Dec. 4

Sep 13, 2022 at 02:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091322-yanda
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Marshal Yanda

Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor Presented by Meritage Jewelers on Dec. 4 when Baltimore hosts the Broncos. All fans in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Yanda's No. 73.

An eight-time Pro Bowl guard who spent his entire 13-year career with the Ravens, Yanda retired following the 2019 season and is a future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was an elite player and respected team leader who was regarded as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen, named to the league's 2010's All-Decade Team.

Yanda was a member of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 23 when the Ravens host the Browns. The game will be a reunion for that historic group which captured the Lombardi Trophy, with more than 50 players from the team expected to be on hand.

All fans in attendance Oct. 23 will receive a Super Bowl XLVII championship banner to commemorate the Ravens' victory over the 49ers in New Orleans.

Related Content

news

Kenyan Drake Is Embracing a Career 'Reset' in Baltimore

Running back Kenyan Drake was the Ravens' lead ball carrier in Week 1, despite being with the team for less than two weeks.

news

Late for Work 9/13: Pundits Encourage Cowboys to Call Ravens About Tyler Huntley

Does Saquon Barkley's post-ACL surgery performance suggest what to expect from J.K. Dobbins? Lamar Jackson lands in NFL.com writer's MVP watch. Justin Tucker trends on Twitter.

news

News & Notes: 'We've Got to Keep Improving' Run Game

John Harbaugh explains Nick Boyle being inactive Week 1. Patrick Mekari's versatility is extremely valuable. Isaiah Likely must continue working on blocking fundamentals.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

Nic Cullison has restarted his commitment to getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win.

news

Kyle Fuller's Season Is Over After Torn ACL

The Ravens will lean more heavily on Brandon Stephens and their rookie cornerbacks after a season-ending injury to Kyle Fuller.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 1 vs. Jets

Takeaways from the Ravens' Week 1 win over the New York Jets after looking at snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Fear T.J. Watt Suffered Torn Pectoral

Joe Burrow looks to clean up mistakes after five-turnover performance. Rookie kicker Cade York is a new weapon for Browns, with four field goals in Week 1 including a 58-yard game-winner.

news

What Joe Flacco and the Jets Said After Loss to Ravens

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco said it 'felt like another game' against his former team

news

Late for Work 9/12: Lamar Jackson Gives the NFL Another Reminder

The Ravens 2020 draft class may be taking a third-year leap. Ravens defensive front put on a pass rush show. Run game leaves more to be desired.

news

Defense Dominates in Mike Macdonald's Debut As Coordinator

Forcing turnovers and pummeling Joe Flacco, Baltimore's defense had an impressive debut under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.

news

Devin Duvernay Flourishes in Bigger Role

With two touchdown catches against the Jets, Devin Duvernay showed he is ready to embrace a larger role in the offense.

Find Tickets
Advertising