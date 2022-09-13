Marshal Yanda to Join Ring of Honor on Dec. 4

Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor Presented by Meritage Jewelers on Dec. 4 when Baltimore hosts the Broncos. All fans in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Yanda's No. 73.

An eight-time Pro Bowl guard who spent his entire 13-year career with the Ravens, Yanda retired following the 2019 season and is a future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was an elite player and respected team leader who was regarded as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen, named to the league's 2010's All-Decade Team.

Yanda was a member of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 23 when the Ravens host the Browns. The game will be a reunion for that historic group which captured the Lombardi Trophy, with more than 50 players from the team expected to be on hand.