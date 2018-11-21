Marshal Yanda Vehemently Denies Spitting on Vontaze Burfict

Burfict has been suspended for flagrantly illegal hits, and has a track record of questionable sportsmanship. He did not react as if Yanda spit on him and has not accused him of such.

"We went about our business," Yanda said. "You would think that there would be an eruption or a fight if that happened."

Yanda first heard about the spitting accusation on Monday morning when he was headed to a charity coat drive. He said he was "blown away."

"That spit hit the ground, 100 percent. It did not hit anybody," Yanda said. "This is my 12th year in the league. If I was a man of that character, that would have come out by now. It was frustrating to have to deal with that. That got national media attention."

What also bothers Yanda is that he doubts that people will see his denial and just remember the accusation.

"That fires me up for sure," he said. "That's my character, that's my integrity, that's everything that I live for day in and day out, as a person, as a father, everything. That's wrong. That's 110 percent wrong.