Maryland Lottery Introduces New Ravens-themed Scratch-offs

(Baltimore) – Although the 2020 football season may look a little different than past years, the Maryland Lottery and the Baltimore Ravens are teammates for the 12th consecutive year, and are once again partnering on the popular Ravens-themed scratch-offs. The two organizations have collaborated to introduce $2 and $5 Ravens scratch-off tickets. In addition, the fan-favorite second-chance promotion returns.

The $5 Ravens ticket features seven top prizes of $100,000, while the $2 ticket has seven top prizes of $20,000. Both games hit shelves today at Lottery retail locations across the state.

"We know our players look forward to football season and our Ravens tickets every year – this year maybe even more than in the past," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. "Marylanders are excited about the team and about seeing live sports again."

Although the second-chance promotion offers the same prizes as last year's contest, there are a few changes. Any prize that includes tickets to a Ravens game will be awarded for the 2021 season. The "Travel with the Team" prize will also take place next year, with the location to be determined.

To enter the second-chance promotion, players can submit non-winning Ravens scratch-offs into their My Lottery Rewards accounts, and then choose which prize drawings they would like to enter. Each non-winning $2 ticket offers two entries, while each non-winning $5 ticket will give players five second-chance entries. Here are the promotion details:

Six grand prize finalists will each win $10,000, and one of those six will win season tickets for 20 years.

Six additional winners will each receive $10,000.

Two winners will travel with the team to see a Ravens away game during the 2021 season.

Two winners will each receive club-level and one winner will receive lower-level season tickets for 2021 Ravens home games, plus a $500 shopping spree in the team store.

Ten winners will each receive season tickets for 2021 Ravens home games, plus $250 in Ravens Bucks, which can be used for food and merchandise purchases at the stadium on game days.

Ten winners will be selected to each win $5,000 cash and to participate in the Ravens Pass for Cash On-field Experience during the 2021 season.

"We appreciate the continued support of the Maryland Lottery," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "For the 12th straight year, our fans will have the opportunity to win exciting Ravens prizes by playing these unique scratch-off tickets."

For information on the second-chance promotion, visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Rj5C737DKH23y0cqAAwK?domain=mdlottery.com_.