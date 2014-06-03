Matt Elam Getting Unsolicited Praise For Growth





It was a solid start to his career, but Elam went into the offseason with expectations to make significant strides in his sophomore campaign.

"I didn't feel too good about the rookie season, but I put it behind me," Elam said. "I approached the offseason to get better and improve in communication and my footwork, just to make myself better in my second year."

Last year Elam started alongside veteran James Ihedigbo, who operated as the strong safety. Ihedigbo is known as a vocal defender, and he was responsible for controlling the calls in the secondary.

Now Elam is grabbing the reins.

"I feel like taking on that role now that James is gone," Elam said. "They expect more from me because I've been in the system for a year and it's my second year. I need to be that guy on the back end that lines guys up and takes control."

Webb hasn't noticed Elam speaking up just for the sake of being louder, but he actually has a stronger grasp on the defense.

Now he's able to impress that knowledge upon his teammates, even the veterans.

"I'm seeing him just taking control – just taking control with communicating with the linebackers and with me," Webb said. "Last year, I was a veteran, so I guess he didn't communicate with me like he wanted to. Now, if he says it, it's what he says – we play what he says. It's just how he speaks; he speaks with confidence now, and you can just tell."

The Ravens need Elam to grow up fast in his second season, as he will likely play alongside rookie third-round pick Terrence Brooks or veteran newcomer Darian Stewart. Whoever ends up winning a starting job next to him in the back end of the defense, Elam will be the one with the experience that the Ravens expect to lead the unit.