Matt Skura Placed on Injured Reserve

Nov 26, 2019 at 10:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Matt Skura
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Matt Skura

The Ravens have placed starting center Matt Skura on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was having an excellent season and was a major piece of the offensive line that had blocked superbly for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the NFL's leading rushing attack. Skura was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting in the AFC.

Skura has started 29 consecutive games all five Ravens offensive linemen have started every game this season. The cohesion and teamwork of the unit has been one of the team's strengths.

"I am honored to have shared the field with this group of men. We truly have something special going on here in Baltimore," Skura wrote on Instagram.

"These guys are more than teammates, they are my brothers. We fight and battle for each other every week, putting everything we have on the line. My season has ended, but there's much more to be accomplished. We have a clear vision and aren't wavering for anyone until the mission is complete."

Skura's leg was rolled up on as he was making a block late in the first quarter. He went down and remained on the field for several minutes as concerned teammates looked on while Skura was tended to by medical personnel.

View this post on Instagram

I am honored to have shared the field with this group of men. We truly have something special going on here in Baltimore. These guys are more than teammates, they are my brothers. We fight and battle for each other every week, putting everything we have on the line. My season has ended, but there’s much more to be accomplished. We have a clear vision and aren’t wavering for anyone until the mission is complete. Thank you to all the family, coaches, friends and fans that have sent encouraging, thoughtful messages. It means more than many of you will ever know seeing the support I’ve received. I’m ready to attack this adversity and get back to the field stronger and better than ever! #RavensFlock #BigTruss

A post shared by Matt Skura (@mskura62) on

Patrick Mekari replaced Skura as the starting center and seems likely remain in that role after playing well Monday night. Mekari is an undrafted rookie from California who made the team as a free agent. He had played sparingly prior to Monday night but it didn't look that way once he got on the field.

Mekari couldn't have faced a tougher test than the one he got in his first game with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But Baltimore's offensive line didn't miss a beat with Mekari in the lineup and Donald finished with just one assisted tackle. Harbaugh credited Mekari and Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessdandris for the way they prepare.

"I think it says a lot about Pat Mekari. I think it says a lot about 'Joe D' and the job he does with those guys," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was playing at a very high level and it looks like Patrick did the same. There was no drop off at all."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' neck strain is believed to be minor. Brandon Stephens stepped in well for DeShon Elliott. Anthony Averett's PBU on Tyreek Hill deserves a second look.
news

After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

The Ravens refuse to let injuries or tough situations shake their belief in what they can accomplish this season. 
news

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Baker Mayfield shakes off shoulder injury, but Jarvis Landry to have MRI. Joe Burrow wants to take more shots downfield, says Bears were sitting on routes after throwing three interceptions.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game late in the second quarter after suffering a concussion while making a tackle. 
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising