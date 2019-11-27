Matt Skura Placed on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have placed starting center Matt Skura on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was having an excellent season and was a major piece of the offensive line that had blocked superbly for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the NFL's leading rushing attack. Skura was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting in the AFC.

Skura has started 29 consecutive games all five Ravens offensive linemen have started every game this season. The cohesion and teamwork of the unit has been one of the team's strengths.

"I am honored to have shared the field with this group of men. We truly have something special going on here in Baltimore," Skura wrote on Instagram.

"These guys are more than teammates, they are my brothers. We fight and battle for each other every week, putting everything we have on the line. My season has ended, but there's much more to be accomplished. We have a clear vision and aren't wavering for anyone until the mission is complete."