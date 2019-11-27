Matt Skura Placed on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have placed starting center Matt Skura on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
He was having an excellent season and was a major piece of the offensive line that had blocked superbly for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the NFL's leading rushing attack. Skura was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting in the AFC.
Skura has started 29 consecutive games all five Ravens offensive linemen have started every game this season. The cohesion and teamwork of the unit has been one of the team's strengths.
"I am honored to have shared the field with this group of men. We truly have something special going on here in Baltimore," Skura wrote on Instagram.
"These guys are more than teammates, they are my brothers. We fight and battle for each other every week, putting everything we have on the line. My season has ended, but there's much more to be accomplished. We have a clear vision and aren't wavering for anyone until the mission is complete."
Skura's leg was rolled up on as he was making a block late in the first quarter. He went down and remained on the field for several minutes as concerned teammates looked on while Skura was tended to by medical personnel.
Patrick Mekari replaced Skura as the starting center and seems likely remain in that role after playing well Monday night. Mekari is an undrafted rookie from California who made the team as a free agent. He had played sparingly prior to Monday night but it didn't look that way once he got on the field.
Mekari couldn't have faced a tougher test than the one he got in his first game with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But Baltimore's offensive line didn't miss a beat with Mekari in the lineup and Donald finished with just one assisted tackle. Harbaugh credited Mekari and Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessdandris for the way they prepare.
"I think it says a lot about Pat Mekari. I think it says a lot about 'Joe D' and the job he does with those guys," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was playing at a very high level and it looks like Patrick did the same. There was no drop off at all."