Matthew Judon Is the Franchise, But Can Still Level Up in 2020

The best part, for both the Ravens and Judon, is he still has plenty of room to grow. Coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, there's good reason to believe Judon will be even better in 2020.

Judon's pass rush production has steadily climbed over his four years, with a career-high 9.5 sacks last year. That wasn't exactly reflective of the amount of pressure he got on quarterbacks, however. Judon's 33 quarterback hits were the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Ravens blitzed far more than any other team in the NFL, generating pressure by sending extra attackers. With the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe in free agency, opposing offensive lines will have a lot more to worry about. That could open up more opportunities for Judon.