Friday, Jul 03, 2020 01:00 PM

Matthew Judon Is the Franchise, But Can Still Level Up in 2020

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

070320-Judon
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matt Judon

Need to know how Matthew Judon felt about being dubbed the Ravens' franchise player?

It isn't too often that a fifth-round pick out of a small school such as Grand Valley State elevates to franchise status. That's why Judon isn't dissatisfied with inking his lucrative one-year deal.

Sure, long-term security is what everybody wants, but Judon gets a big payday now and the potential to still cash in next offseason.

"What a great story – a Division II fifth round draft choice … And let's just call it like we see it, he's looking at generational wealth down the road here," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "Signing that [franchise tag] just tells you where he's at."

The best part, for both the Ravens and Judon, is he still has plenty of room to grow. Coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance, there's good reason to believe Judon will be even better in 2020.

Judon's pass rush production has steadily climbed over his four years, with a career-high 9.5 sacks last year. That wasn't exactly reflective of the amount of pressure he got on quarterbacks, however. Judon's 33 quarterback hits were the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Ravens blitzed far more than any other team in the NFL, generating pressure by sending extra attackers. With the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe in free agency, opposing offensive lines will have a lot more to worry about. That could open up more opportunities for Judon.

"I'm excited to watch him this year," Martindale said. "He's ready to take his pass rushing to the next level, and I just see nothing but great things coming from Matt."

Judon called the additions of Campbell and Wolfe "huge" for the defense overall, but eschewed how it will help him directly. Regardless, he'll receive more help.

Both veterans know how to get after quarterbacks themselves and are also adept as the "under" in stunts, drawing extra blockers to open up pass rush lanes for looping "over" rushers (such as Judon).

Judon is putting in the work to capitalize. Though it's been a strange offseason with COVID-19, Judon is preparing to make 2020 an even bigger year.

"You all know, I'm a workaholic. I'm running; I'm working out every day – twice, three times a day," Judon said. "When you get a break like this, you kind of try to stay away from football, but this is what we do; this is what I love, so it always reels us back in."

Related Content

Left: LB Patrick Queen; Right: LB Malik Harrison
news

Late for Work 7/3: Is It Risky to Place Too High Expectations on Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison?

John Harbaugh is involved in three top 10 coaching matchups this season. The Ravens and Chiefs are still the AFC favorites, but the Patriots are gaining on them. Don't overlook what Derek Wolfe brings to the defense.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 7/2: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Greater Than Great' in 2020

No decision has been finalized on the number of preseason games for this year, according to a report. The battle for playing time in the slot between Willie Snead IV and Devin Duvernay is among the top training camp competitions at wide receiver. Ronnie Stanley says rest played no factor in the playoff loss to the Titans.
CB Tavon Young
news

Tavon Young Is 'Ready to Go' And That's a Big Deal

After sitting out last season with a neck injury, nickel cornerback Tavon Young can make a big impact in 2020.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 7/1: Lamar Jackson's Personal Coach Gives Update on Offseason Progress

John Harbaugh is a top three coach in the NFL. There's confidence in Chris Board and Otaro Alaka. "Hollywood" Brown posts a video of himself fielding punts.
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: Ozzie Newsome
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Long Been an NFL Leader in Black Opportunity

The Ravens' recent social justice video is a galvanizing moment for the organization. Long ago, the Ravens established a broad-minded orientation on providing opportunities for people of color.
Cam Newton
news

Late for Work 6/30: With Cam Newton Signing, Are Patriots Following Ravens' Offensive Blueprint?

Three Ravens are among the AFC North rookies most likely to make an impact. Calais Campbell has wisdom that will benefit Baltimore's young players. The No. 1 regular-season moment in Ravens history.
Bradley Bozeman RV
news

Bradley Bozeman's RV Can Be Yours

The RV that Ravens left guard Bradley Bozeman and his wife used on their cross-country anti-bullying tour is up for sale. 
T Orlando Brown Jr.
news

Late for Work 6/29: A Look Inside the NFL's 'Hardest' Conditioning Test

J.K. Dobbins is working out with Dwayne Haskins. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton can be a 'game changer.' Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark are one of the NFL's top safety tandems. 
T Ronnie Stanley; OLB Matt Judon; CB Marlon Humphrey
news

John Harbaugh Is Confident Ravens Can Keep Young Talent

The Ravens have a line forming of young, Pro Bowl players looking for a big second contract. Baltimore is building a solid cap situation to get ready.
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: DT Justin Madubuike
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens will have a strong rotation on the defensive eline. Matt Skura deserves a standing ovation. The strongest position group isn't hard to find.
WR Marquise Brown
news

SociaLight: Reviewing All the Impressive Offseason Workouts

'Hollywood' Brown lit up social media so far this offseason, but many Ravens have had impressive workout videos.

Advertising