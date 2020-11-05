Matthew Judon Removed From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been activated to the 53-man roster and rejoined Ravens practice Thursday with full participation.

Judon was one of seven players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after being determined a "high-risk close contact" of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive. Players must isolate for five days from when they had that exposure.

Judon was ejected in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after unintentionally making contact with an official during a sideline scrum. The Ravens' franchise-tagged linebacker has 18 tackles and two sacks this season. His 11 quarterback hits are tied for the 15th most in the NFL.