Matthew Judon Removed From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 05, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110520-Judon

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been activated to the 53-man roster and rejoined Ravens practice Thursday with full participation.

Judon was one of seven players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after being determined a "high-risk close contact" of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive. Players must isolate for five days from when they had that exposure.

Judon was ejected in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after unintentionally making contact with an official during a sideline scrum. The Ravens' franchise-tagged linebacker has 18 tackles and two sacks this season. His 11 quarterback hits are tied for the 15th most in the NFL.

As Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated Monday, the rest of the Ravens' players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – cornerback Terrell Bonds, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott, and linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison – are eligible to return to Saturday's walk-through practice and travel with the team to Indianapolis if they do not have any positive tests.

