McClain Back for 2009

Linebacker Jameel McClain officially signed his exclusive rights contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, ensuring he will play for Baltimore in 2009.

McClain was the only undrafted free agent to make the team prior to the 2008 season. In his first year out of Syracuse, he played in every game, gaining 17 special teams tackles, 8 solo tackles from scrimmage and 2.5 sacks. He also set a franchise record with 2 safeties.

The second-year linebacker is expected to have an expanded role this season with the departure of Bart Scott.