Ravens Activate Melvin Gordon III, Sam Mustipher for Bengals Game

Sep 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Sam Mustipher, RB Melvin Gordon III

The Ravens activated center Sam Mustipher and running back Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mustipher will replace Tyler Linderbaum, who has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle. Mustipher has plenty of experience, as he started 40 games for the Browns the past three seasons. The Owings Mills native also knows the Ravens' standard.

"I grew up around here, so I know what it means to play like a Raven," Mustipher said Friday. "I played for Terrell Suggs' AAU team. To me, this is home."

Mustipher and Lamar Jackson have been putting in extra time this week working on their snaps considering Linderbaum snapped to Jackson throughout the summer. In what will be a loud environment at Paycor Stadium's home opener, it's critical that Mustipher and Jackson be on the same page.

"It's been very cool to be able to snap to a guy like Lamar Jackson. That guy's electric," Mustipher said. "Being able to get used to each other, preparing for the road, silent cadence and things like that. I feel like we're doing well with it. Now I just have to go out and execute."

Gordon provides running back depth behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the wake of J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury. It will be Gordon's first game since Nov. 20 of last year with the Denver Broncos. He finished last season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

"Having Melvin here, how cool is that?" Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said this week. "That guy has played a lot of snaps in the NFL and is eager to continue to play and show that he can still play at a high level."

The Ravens also signed veteran safety Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster this week to offer more depth with Marcus Williams (pectoral) sidelined. Patrick Mekari is expected to start at left tackle with Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain) ruled out.

