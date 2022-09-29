Michael Pierce Confirms He Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday it would be Pierce's decision whether to have surgery or not, after he weighed the pros and cons.

"He's making a decision now whether he wants to get it repaired, which would put him out for the season, or play with it and get the surgery after the season," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be his decision; I haven't heard a final word on that yet. There's logic to it either way. So, it will be Mike's decision on that."

Pierce had been playing well during his second stint with the Ravens, starting at defensive tackle with six tackles and one quarterback hit through three games. He was injured after playing 11 snaps against the Patriots, but played 54 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and 49 percent in Week 2.

The Ravens have a deep defensive line rotation that includes Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban and Travis Jones. Isaiah Mack, who also had a strong training camp, is another talented defensive lineman on the practice squad.

Third-round pick Jones made his season debut against the Patriots with 29 snaps, and his playing time could increase after an impressive training camp and preseason.