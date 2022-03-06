Michigan Draft Prospects Rave About Mike Macdonald's Impact

That gift to connect with people was a factor in Head Coach John Harbaugh's decision to hire Macdonald as the NFL's youngest coordinator at age 34. Harbaugh watched Macdonald's rapid rise on the Ravens staff, starting as a coaching intern in 2014 and working his way up to linebackers coach before departing for Michigan.

When Macdonald returned for his interview to be the Ravens' defensive coordinator, he was prepared with a detailed plan for Baltimore's defense that he presented to Harbaugh.

"I was able to see his thought process, in terms of the way he built a defense on his own," Harbaugh said last month. "He took the defense and structured it and was able to teach me that, relay that to me, show me how he did it, how he solved the problems that the college game presented and that the pro game presents. … In the end, that was what did it for me."

Macdonald's star pupil at Michigan was edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who could be the top pick in the draft. Hutchison bought into Macdonald's vision quickly, and the decision was made to move Hutchinson from a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end to a stand-up edge rusher. The results were dramatic. After having zero sacks in 2020, Hutchinson had 14 sacks last season and became a game-wrecker for opponents.

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is coming of his best season, and the Ravens have other talented young players like Odafe Oweh and Patrick Queen who have multiple skills. Hutchinson believes Baltimore players will love working with Macdonald.