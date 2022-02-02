Age Is Just a Number for Mike Macdonald, the NFL's Youngest Defensive Coordinator

At 34 years old, Macdonald is took the distinction of the league's youngest D-coordinator from the Tennessee Titans' Shane Bowen, who did a good job in his first year on the job in 2021 (sixth in points allowed per game and top-10 in takeaways and sacks).

The NFL's youngest head coach, Sean McVay (36) is heading to Super Bowl LVI. He was hired by the Rams at just 30 years old.

Harbaugh had no hesitation hiring someone so young.

"It really didn't cross my mind," Harbaugh said. "There are a lot of great, young coaches in the NFL. There are a lot of head coaches, right now, that are very young in the NFL that are doing well. Sean McVay, gosh. To me, age is just a number. I don't care if it's a low number, or a high number, it's a number. So, it's what you bring, what you contribute, how you are and how you do the job."

Macdonald said he didn't know when he was hired that he was the youngest DC in the NFL.