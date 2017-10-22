Mike Wallace, Brandon Williams Active; Jeremy Maclin Out vs. Vikings





The Ravens got some mixed news on the injury front Sunday morning before their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Star defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and wide receiver Mike Wallace (back) are active, but wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) is inactive after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The other inactive players are wide receivers Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (thigh), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), running back Terrance West (calf), right guard Matt Skura (knee) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

Brandon Williams has missed the last four games with his injury, but he practiced fully all week and is expected to bring an imposing presence back to the middle of Baltimore's defense. He's a premier run stuffer, which will be key for the Ravens after allowing a franchise-record 231 rushing yards last week to Chicago.

Reserve defensive tackle Carl Davis is also back in the lineup after missing last week with a thigh injury, and he should help in the run-stuffing department.

On the offensive side, Wallace is active despite missing practice time because of a bone bruise from taking a helmet in the back last week. He's Baltimore's most dynamic receiving threat, and also has a little extra incentive in going up against the team that cut him before last season.

Maclin will miss his second-straight game with a nagging shoulder injury. He's worn a non-contact jersey in practice the last two weeks and told reporters Wednesday that he's leaning on advice from the doctors to determine when he's able to return.

Maclin's absence is significant for a passing game that is looking to get in sync. He's a precise route runner who can move the chains, and he has 16 catches for 159 yards and two scores this year.

With Maclin, Perriman and Matthews all sidelined, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore will be in line for larger roles. Receiver Griff Whalen is active after getting signed on Thursday, and veteran tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) is also active after practicing only once all week.