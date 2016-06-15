Minicamp News And Notes 6/15: Keenan Reynolds Making Strong Progress

Jun 15, 2016 at 12:25 PM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_newsandnotes_news.jpg


Rookie Keenan Reynolds might have the toughest job of any player at rookie minicamp.

After an illustrious career as a quarterback at Navy, the sixth-round pick is transiting to an NFL receiver and return man. And the Ravens are throwing everything on his plate.

Reynolds took a heavy dose of reps at punt returner, and he showed confidence on the job. For a significant portion of practice, Reynolds fielded punts while Justin Tucker ran down the field to get in his face and distract him. Punter Sam Koch also didn't take it easy on him as he booted balls all over the field to make the rookie chase after them.

On the final play of practice, Koch booted a booming punt to Reynolds while the entire defense ran in front of him as a distraction. The rookie was cool under pressure and hauled in the catch to end the day.

"I think he's making really good progress, and he demonstrated that today in practice," Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg said.

On the offensive end, Reynolds made several nice catches at receiver. He made an outstretched grab down the sidelines turning away from his body and then followed that up with a first-down snag a few plays later.

Reynolds is proving to be a quick study at the position, and he seems primed to compete for the return job and slot receiver role in training camp.

Here are some of the other news and notes from practice:

Best Photos From Ravens Minicamp

Check out all the action from the three-day minicamp, where the Ravens had high-intensity practices in their final tune-up before training camp.

No Title
1 / 75
No Title
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
No Title
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-  The tight end competition is going to be another great competition to watch this summer. Second-year tight end Darren Waller made perhaps the play of the day with a diving fourth-down grab right in front of the defensive sideline. He then popped up with emotion and talked a little trash to the defenders off to the side. Dennis Pitta also made a few plays that were reminiscent of his ability before the hip injuries. He made a leaping grab over the middle of the field and was also a popular target on intermediate routes once the team got into situational drills.

-  The secondary had a strong overall day. They made life incredibly difficult on the offense, even during seven-on-seven passing drills when the offense typically has an advantage. Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said after practice that he'd like to see more consistency from his group.

-  Cornerback Jerraud Powers was one of the cornerbacks who had a strong day, as he picked off quarterback Ryan Mallett for what would have likely been a pick-six.

  • Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees praised rookie cornerback Maurice Canady after practice. The sixth-round pick has made a few splash plays during minicamp, including an interception Tuesday, and he's caught the attention of his defensive coordinator.
  • Kicker Justin Tucker is so consistent. His one miscue on the day was missing a 64-yard field goal when the wind was in his face. He came back from that a few plays later and hit field goals of 59 and 56 yards.

-  Rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis is willing to mix it up a bit. He got into a shoving match with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor after they locked up with each other about 15 yards downfield after the whistle.

-  Owner Steve Bisciotti chatted with safety Eric Weddle on the sidelines at one point during practice. It may have been the first time they've met in person. Bisciotti then drove Weddle's kids around the field in his golf cart so they could have a little fun during practice.

 
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Living in a Camper

Remember when Bradley Bozeman and his wife were in an RV? Well, Marlon Humphrey is living that lifestyle while his house is being built.
news

Late for Work 5/21: Ravens An Unlikely Suitor for Julio Jones, But 'Don't Rule Them Out Completely'

Pundit predicts a blowout win for Ravens in Week 1. Bleacher Report says Rashod Bateman is the biggest reason for Ravens fans to be excited about this season. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was starstruck meeting new teammate Joe Flacco.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Late for Work 5/20: Roster Depth Creates Great Competition for These Veterans

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is poised for a breakout second season. Pundit says signing Justin Houston would push the Ravens 'over the top.' Mark Andrews doesn't make the top 5 in Pro Football Focus' tight end rankings. Derek Wolfe talks about the advice he received from Peyton Manning.
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Ravens' 2021 Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

Baltimore will begin its preseason at home on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, followed by two road games.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Late for Work 5/19: Best of Wink Martindale's Comments to Season Ticket Holders

Rashod Bateman is a value pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. No love for J.K. Dobbins in running back rankings?
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
news

Odafe Oweh Feels He's Learning and Improving Fast

Rookie edge rusher Odafe Oweh believes his studious approach will help unlock his NFL potential quickly.
Advertising