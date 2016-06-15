Minicamp News And Notes 6/15: Keenan Reynolds Making Strong Progress

- The tight end competition is going to be another great competition to watch this summer. Second-year tight end Darren Waller made perhaps the play of the day with a diving fourth-down grab right in front of the defensive sideline. He then popped up with emotion and talked a little trash to the defenders off to the side. Dennis Pitta also made a few plays that were reminiscent of his ability before the hip injuries. He made a leaping grab over the middle of the field and was also a popular target on intermediate routes once the team got into situational drills.

- The secondary had a strong overall day. They made life incredibly difficult on the offense, even during seven-on-seven passing drills when the offense typically has an advantage. Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said after practice that he'd like to see more consistency from his group.

- Cornerback Jerraud Powers was one of the cornerbacks who had a strong day, as he picked off quarterback Ryan Mallett for what would have likely been a pick-six.

Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees praised rookie cornerback Maurice Canady after practice. The sixth-round pick has made a few splash plays during minicamp, including an interception Tuesday, and he's caught the attention of his defensive coordinator.

Kicker Justin Tucker is so consistent. His one miscue on the day was missing a 64-yard field goal when the wind was in his face. He came back from that a few plays later and hit field goals of 59 and 56 yards.

- Rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis is willing to mix it up a bit. He got into a shoving match with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor after they locked up with each other about 15 yards downfield after the whistle.