Minicamp News And Notes 6/15: Keenan Reynolds Making Strong Progress

Rookie Keenan Reynolds might have the toughest job of any player at rookie minicamp.
After an illustrious career as a quarterback at Navy, the sixth-round pick is transiting to an NFL receiver and return man. And the Ravens are throwing everything on his plate.
Reynolds took a heavy dose of reps at punt returner, and he showed confidence on the job. For a significant portion of practice, Reynolds fielded punts while Justin Tucker ran down the field to get in his face and distract him. Punter Sam Koch also didn't take it easy on him as he booted balls all over the field to make the rookie chase after them.
On the final play of practice, Koch booted a booming punt to Reynolds while the entire defense ran in front of him as a distraction. The rookie was cool under pressure and hauled in the catch to end the day.
"I think he's making really good progress, and he demonstrated that today in practice," Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg said.
On the offensive end, Reynolds made several nice catches at receiver. He made an outstretched grab down the sidelines turning away from his body and then followed that up with a first-down snag a few plays later.
Reynolds is proving to be a quick study at the position, and he seems primed to compete for the return job and slot receiver role in training camp.
Here are some of the other news and notes from practice:
- The tight end competition is going to be another great competition to watch this summer. Second-year tight end Darren Waller made perhaps the play of the day with a diving fourth-down grab right in front of the defensive sideline. He then popped up with emotion and talked a little trash to the defenders off to the side. Dennis Pitta also made a few plays that were reminiscent of his ability before the hip injuries. He made a leaping grab over the middle of the field and was also a popular target on intermediate routes once the team got into situational drills.
- The secondary had a strong overall day. They made life incredibly difficult on the offense, even during seven-on-seven passing drills when the offense typically has an advantage. Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said after practice that he'd like to see more consistency from his group.
- Cornerback Jerraud Powers was one of the cornerbacks who had a strong day, as he picked off quarterback Ryan Mallett for what would have likely been a pick-six.
- Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees praised rookie cornerback Maurice Canady after practice. The sixth-round pick has made a few splash plays during minicamp, including an interception Tuesday, and he's caught the attention of his defensive coordinator.
- Kicker Justin Tucker is so consistent. His one miscue on the day was missing a 64-yard field goal when the wind was in his face. He came back from that a few plays later and hit field goals of 59 and 56 yards.
- Rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis is willing to mix it up a bit. He got into a shoving match with linebacker Patrick Onwuasor after they locked up with each other about 15 yards downfield after the whistle.
- Owner Steve Bisciotti chatted with safety Eric Weddle on the sidelines at one point during practice. It may have been the first time they've met in person. Bisciotti then drove Weddle's kids around the field in his golf cart so they could have a little fun during practice.