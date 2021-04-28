Mock Draft Spotlight: Landon Dickerson

Apr 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042821-MDSL

The thought of the Ravens drafting another player from Alabama shouldn't surprise anyone.

Landon Dickerson could be the next Crimson Tide prospect headed to Baltimore. The Ravens haven't determined their starting center for next season and Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy in 2020, awarded to the best center in college football.

Dickerson would feel right at home in the Ravens' locker room joining former Alabama players Marlon Humphrey, Bradley Bozeman and Anthony Averett. Dickerson's physical style would also fit the team's mentality.

The biggest concern with Dickerson is his health history. He suffered a season-ending knee injury as a freshman at Florida State, and he suffered a torn ACL in last year's SEC championship game.

However, with the Ravens holding the 27th and 31st pick in the first round after trading Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr., fortifying the offensive line has become a bigger priority than it was just a week ago. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger believes Dickerson is first-round worthy.

"Don't sleep on Landon Dickerson, because if you do, he's going to drill you right into the dirt," Baldinger said on "Path to the Draft." "He's just a big 'ole hoss. He can play any position. He's big and he is extremely powerful. A little risk reward, had some knee injuries. If you can OK that, you're going to get yourself a starting lineman in this league, and you're going to bolster the middle of that offensive line."

Measurements: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds

Highlights:

Why he makes sense: The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing the past two seasons, and they put a premium on winning at the point of attack. Dickerson is a powerful blocker, who at times knocked over defensive linemen like bowling pins in college. Coming from a championship program like Alabama eliminates any doubt about his ability to handle high expectations. The Ravens have done a good job developing undrafted players who have become starting centers like Matt Skura, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and Patrick Mekari, who will compete for the job next season. However, drafting Dickerson, the best center in college football, would give the Ravens an imposing player in their interior line. He also has the versatility to play guard, should the Ravens decide to move Bozeman from left guard to center.

Scouting report: "Ascending interior lineman whose outstanding play at Alabama will have to be balanced against the litany of injuries he's sustained. Teams will love his demeanor on and off the field as well as his football intelligence, but he must prove that he can stay healthy. His size and talent should make him one of the earliest interior lineman off the board. Plays NFL-caliber football at both guard and center." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Backstory: Dickerson began his college career at Florida State and became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Seminoles since Jamie Dukes in 1982. Dickerson's freshman season ended with a knee injury, and he played just one game in 2018 due to an ankle injury. Dickerson transferred to Alabama in 2019 and became one of the country's most dominant offensive linemen the next two seasons. After tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game, he was determined to suit up for the national championship game against Ohio State. Dickerson went to midfield for the coin toss and watched the game in uniform from the sideline, then took the field for the final snap as part of Alabama's victory formation. Some pundits believe Dickerson's injuries will cause him to slide in the draft, but others believe he could still be a first-round pick or trade-back option, adding suspense to where he will be selected.

Latest buzz:

