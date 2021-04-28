Mock Draft Spotlight: Landon Dickerson

Why he makes sense: The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing the past two seasons, and they put a premium on winning at the point of attack. Dickerson is a powerful blocker, who at times knocked over defensive linemen like bowling pins in college. Coming from a championship program like Alabama eliminates any doubt about his ability to handle high expectations. The Ravens have done a good job developing undrafted players who have become starting centers like Matt Skura, who signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and Patrick Mekari, who will compete for the job next season. However, drafting Dickerson, the best center in college football, would give the Ravens an imposing player in their interior line. He also has the versatility to play guard, should the Ravens decide to move Bozeman from left guard to center.

Scouting report: "Ascending interior lineman whose outstanding play at Alabama will have to be balanced against the litany of injuries he's sustained. Teams will love his demeanor on and off the field as well as his football intelligence, but he must prove that he can stay healthy. His size and talent should make him one of the earliest interior lineman off the board. Plays NFL-caliber football at both guard and center." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Backstory: Dickerson began his college career at Florida State and became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Seminoles since Jamie Dukes in 1982. Dickerson's freshman season ended with a knee injury, and he played just one game in 2018 due to an ankle injury. Dickerson transferred to Alabama in 2019 and became one of the country's most dominant offensive linemen the next two seasons. After tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game, he was determined to suit up for the national championship game against Ohio State. Dickerson went to midfield for the coin toss and watched the game in uniform from the sideline, then took the field for the final snap as part of Alabama's victory formation. Some pundits believe Dickerson's injuries will cause him to slide in the draft, but others believe he could still be a first-round pick or trade-back option, adding suspense to where he will be selected.