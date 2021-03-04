Mock Draft Thursday: Offensive Tackle Becomes a Popular Pick

Mar 04, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Until April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated every Thursday on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.

Here's the latest, as of March 4:

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Teven-Jenkins
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photos

"Does Baltimore need more help inside at guard — that could be the Harbaugh connection Jalen Mayfield pick — or at tackle, if Orlando Brown gets moved? Jenkins addresses the latter. He's one of the meaner, more powerful dudes you'll see on tape." – Chris Burke, The Athletic

"Orlando Brown Jr. is seeking a trade, and the Ravens are too smart a franchise to cave in to the demands of a player that, while good, is boosted a bit by the conditions elicited by playing for an offense led by Lamar Jackson and coached by Greg Roman. Jenkins steps into the role of a bookend to Ronnie Stanley, whom the Ravens extended last season, and he provides insurance should Stanley not be available to start the season due to the injury that knocked him out of the 2020 campaign." – Eric Eager, Pro Football Focus

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Alijah-Vera-Tucker
Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

"It would be a huge win if the Ravens can make this one happen. The Ravens already had an interior offensive line need entering the offseason. Then when Orlando Brown made it known he wanted to be a left tackle, that made things tricky for their outlook at tackle too, as Ronnie Stanley is already their left tackle. If they move on from Brown, Vera-Tucker can plug in right away at right tackle. If they keep Brown, Vera-Tucker can plug in right away on the interior." – Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network

OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Alex-Leatherwood
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"Lamar Jackson was blamed for the playoff loss to the Titans, but his receivers really let him down. Now, his offensive line isn't as good because of Marshal Yanda's retirement. Alex Leatherwood, a former five-star recruit, has excellent strength to be a stellar run blocker and the athleticism to block elite edge rushers." – Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Creed-Humphrey
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"Humphrey steps in on day one and is an effective starter at the center spot for Baltimore." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

S Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, TCU

2020 Stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 INTs, 9 passes defensed

Trevon-Moehrig
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"They take the best player on the board and fill a need. There's a chance Baltimore decides to trade back to acquire more picks." Charley Casserly, NFL.com

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 Stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0 sacks

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"With Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue testing free agency, the Ravens are on the lookout for long-term edge help." – Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2020 Stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 INT

Jaelan-Phillips
Matt Gentry/AP Photos

"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Phillips began his career at UCLA and overcame injuries and retirement to have a dominant 2020 campaign." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2020 Stats: Opted out. 2019 Stats: 13 games, 54 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks

Gregory-Rousseau
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

"The Ravens need Rousseau in the worst way — they don't have an experienced edge rusher under contract at this point. Derek Wolfe, Pernell McPhee and Yannick Ngakoue are all set to hit the open market." – Scott Smith, Action Network

More mock drafts can be found at 2021 NFL Mock Draft Database.

