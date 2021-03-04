Mock Draft Thursday: Offensive Tackle Becomes a Popular Pick

"It would be a huge win if the Ravens can make this one happen. The Ravens already had an interior offensive line need entering the offseason. Then when Orlando Brown made it known he wanted to be a left tackle, that made things tricky for their outlook at tackle too, as Ronnie Stanley is already their left tackle. If they move on from Brown, Vera-Tucker can plug in right away at right tackle. If they keep Brown, Vera-Tucker can plug in right away on the interior." – Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network