Mock Draft Thursday: Peter Schrager's Surprise Cornerback Pick 

"Yeah, I know the Ravens have to add a wide receiver, but I do like the Sammy Watkins signing, and there will be plenty of receivers still on the board in Round 2. Someone explosive like Kadarius Toney (Florida) might be tempting, but he's too similar to a) the Ravens' 2019 top pick Marquise Brown and b) many of the slot/elusive receivers who would be available on Day 2. Instead, I went interior offensive line, even after the Kevin Zeitler deal. Brown is a powerful blocker who would provide a firm pocket for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. His Alabama teammate Landon Dickerson was under consideration, but his ACL tear makes him just too risky on Day 1 for me." – Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN