Mock Draft Thursday: Peter Schrager's Surprise Cornerback Pick 

Apr 08, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

2020 stats: opted out

"The Ravens have a great, young defensive backfield. They're not done adding to it. Farley, who is only available at this point because of health concerns, combines 4.4 speed with good NFL size. Wink Martindale and the Ravens' D will find a way to make him shine even brighter than he did in college." – Peter Schrager, NFL Network

G Deonte Brown, Alabama

"Yeah, I know the Ravens have to add a wide receiver, but I do like the Sammy Watkins signing, and there will be plenty of receivers still on the board in Round 2. Someone explosive like Kadarius Toney (Florida) might be tempting, but he's too similar to a) the Ravens' 2019 top pick Marquise Brown and b) many of the slot/elusive receivers who would be available on Day 2. Instead, I went interior offensive line, even after the Kevin Zeitler deal. Brown is a powerful blocker who would provide a firm pocket for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. His Alabama teammate Landon Dickerson was under consideration, but his ACL tear makes him just too risky on Day 1 for me." – Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

"Ossai is incredibly explosive edge rusher and the Ravens have to prioritize that position early." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

"Oweh has lacked production but has not lacked disruption for the Nittany Lions. He showed his freakish athleticism at Penn State's Pro Day." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

"The Ravens lost Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon and Jihad Ward to free agency this offseason. Oweh is a 99th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete with the tools to develop into a top tier-edge rusher. It will take some time, however. He didn't record a sack in 2020, although his tackles for loss numbers pass my model's production thresholds." – Hayden Winks, NBC Sports

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

"I see this as a weak safety class overall, but I believe Moehrig is a solid prospect. Particularly at this point of the draft. He'd likely step right into the Baltimore defense, and he's an excellent fit for what the Ravens prefer to run." – Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

"The Ravens need more juice in the passing game, and Marshall offers an alluring size-speed combo out wide." – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"Terrace Marshall Jr. comes from a lineage of great LSU wideouts and possesses the ability to play both outside and in the slot. When he took over as the Tigers' top wideout in 2020, Marshall Jr. had 731 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games." – Shamus Clancy, NBC Sports Philadelphia

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

"Ojulari feels like the kind of player defensive coordinator Don Martindale would like. He's undersized, but he plays with effort and has the versatility to function as an off-ball linebacker if needed. And he's also productive." – Matthew Freedman, Action Network

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

"Just because Lamar Jackson can do some incredible things on his own doesn't mean he should always have to, and the Ravens need to give him a true No. 1 receiver with a complete skill set. Enter Bateman, who has the size, athleticism and physicality to be exactly the kind of pass-catcher Jackson needs to take this offense to the next level." – Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

