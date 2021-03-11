Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver or Pass Rusher

Mar 11, 2021 at 02:38 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

MDT-7

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rashod-Bateman
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"Lamar Jackson is already one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, but he could be even better if he had a true No. 1 wide receiver to rely on. Bateman's combination of size, speed and athleticism is exactly what Jackson needs, and he'd be a huge steal this late in the first round." Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

"The Ravens have not had a ton of luck with receivers but they'll have to try again here with Rashod Bateman. Bateman can win fast and underneath which gives Lamar Jackson a receiver that fits his play style. This would be an excellent fit." – Alec Pulido, Sports Illustrated

"Getting Lamar Jackson a bona fide No. 1 option should be seen as essential for the Ravens. An Allen Robinson clone in a sense, Bateman is a perfect fit in the Ravens offense as his playing style projects well with the style of offense that the franchise has shown under Jackson. Bateman is a polished route-runner that possesses strong hands." – Jordan Reid, The Draft Network

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 stats: 7 games, 48 catches, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Adding another play-making wide receiver will continue the growth of Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Marshall's big frame and speed provides a huge catch radius down the field." – Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

"The Ravens need receiver help, and they specifically need a big X-type receiver. There is only a slim chance that Rashod Bateman will fall to them at Pick 27, so instead they get Marshall. The LSU product played outside during the Tigers' run to the 2019 national title but then moved inside and played some in the slot during the 2020 season. The Ravens scored 11 receiving touchdowns through players lined up out wide in 2020. Marshall hauled in 10 himself in 2020." – Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Players who accounted for 55.8% of Baltimore QB pressures from a season ago are set to become free agents, most notably Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser, and Pernell McPhee. Re-signing all of them will be difficult, which likely means filling some holes elsewhere. Adding to the unit through the draft would be the smart way to maintain a high talent level without overspending on one position." – Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0 sacks

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and -- even if one returns -- the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL, he just needs more experience." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

OLB Joseph Ossai, Texas

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Joseph-Ossai
Eric Gay/AP Photos

"This is a team that could lose both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Landing some edge help really makes sense. They could also look at Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks." – Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2020 Stats: Opted out. 2019 Stats: 13 games, 54 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks

Gregory-Rousseau
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

"The 6'7" defender has tremendous length to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, but he isn't the most flexible edge-rusher. He may be more effective rushing from the interior in sub-packages once he enters the NFL. The Ravens have an outstanding defense and experienced staff who would be capable of utilizing Rousseau properly and maximizing his potential." – Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Alex-Leatherwood
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"Lamar Jackson was blamed for the playoff loss to the Titans, but his receivers really let him down. Now, his offensive line isn't as good because of Marshal Yanda's retirement. Alex Leatherwood, a former five-star recruit, has excellent strength to be a stellar run blocker and the athleticism to block elite edge rushers." – Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Teven-Jenkins
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photos

"Orlando Brown has made his desire to play left tackle known, and Ronnie Stanley will regain that spot after returning from injury, which is why Brown has requested a trade. Jenkins is a powerful blocker with a nasty attitude who probably won't mind blocking on the right side of the line as he did at Oklahoma State (though he also started on the blindside during his career in Stillwater)." – Chad Reuter, CBS Sports

