Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver or Pass Rusher

"Lamar Jackson is already one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, but he could be even better if he had a true No. 1 wide receiver to rely on. Bateman's combination of size, speed and athleticism is exactly what Jackson needs, and he'd be a huge steal this late in the first round." Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

"The Ravens have not had a ton of luck with receivers but they'll have to try again here with Rashod Bateman. Bateman can win fast and underneath which gives Lamar Jackson a receiver that fits his play style. This would be an excellent fit." – Alec Pulido, Sports Illustrated