Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

"I said it was a hell of play. He told me, 'Good stuff' but, you know, a little more explicit," Garrett said. "I mean, he made a hell of a play, and that's what he does. I hit his arm when he was throwing. I was expecting it to be a fumble or an incomplete pass. And he gets it 30 yards down the field, into the end zone. The guy is a great player.

"I dapped him up, because I have sportsmanship. At least in my eyes, I help guys up, and I dap them up when they make a play like that, that he made. And I don't think anything should come out of us having respect for our opponent. I don't think there should be any doubt in our heart or who we are on that field."

Browns fans apparently did not appreciate seeing their star giving the Ravens quarterback some props, and Garrett was informed of the buzz after the game.

"It got told to me that people had a problem with me dapping up a guy that made an extraordinary play when I was right there in his face. I almost made an extraordinary play," Garrett said.