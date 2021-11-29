Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

Nov 29, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112921-Garrett-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett: Right: QB Lamar Jackson

Even though the Ravens and Browns are rivals, and even though they were locked in a classic AFC North brawl on "Sunday Night Football," game still recognizes game.

That was the case after Lamar Jackson's 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the Ravens' 16-10 win. Jackson faded all the way back to the 35-yard line before launching the pass to Andrews. As he did, Jackson's arm was hit by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett – the NFL's sack leader.

As Jackson came off the field, he and Garrett met for a quick hand slap and a couple words. Garrett gave Jackson a pat on the back as the quarterback slapped the top of the pass rusher's helmet.

"I said it was a hell of play. He told me, 'Good stuff' but, you know, a little more explicit," Garrett said. "I mean, he made a hell of a play, and that's what he does. I hit his arm when he was throwing. I was expecting it to be a fumble or an incomplete pass. And he gets it 30 yards down the field, into the end zone. The guy is a great player.

"I dapped him up, because I have sportsmanship. At least in my eyes, I help guys up, and I dap them up when they make a play like that, that he made. And I don't think anything should come out of us having respect for our opponent. I don't think there should be any doubt in our heart or who we are on that field."

Browns fans apparently did not appreciate seeing their star giving the Ravens quarterback some props, and Garrett was informed of the buzz after the game.

"It got told to me that people had a problem with me dapping up a guy that made an extraordinary play when I was right there in his face. I almost made an extraordinary play," Garrett said.

"The guy is a baller. It's a game, and he is one of the best at it. I appreciate greatness. I mean, he dapped me up, too. It wasn't like I was patting him on the head and letting him go by. He appreciates my play; I appreciate his. We should do that more often instead of tearing each other down."

Fellow Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney had a very different reaction to the play, slamming his helmet into the turf after he couldn't bring Jackson down.

For as tough a game as Jackson had with a career-high four interceptions, it's his constant ability to create magic like he did on that play that makes him a tough out. As Garrett said, it was the best defensive performance the Browns have ever had against Jackson and he still beat them.

"Four picks, constant pressure, had him looking over his shoulder – that's a decent job," Garrett said.

"It's frustrating – everyone knows that. Anyone in the league will tell you [that] rushing against that guy is tough. And you are rushing against the tackle and him, because he is fast, dynamic and shifty. All the words apply. But you have to find a way."

Related Content

news

Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

From the light-up bracelets to numerous celebrity guest appearances, Sunday night was one to remember for Ravens fans in a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Around the AFC North: 'Embarrassed' Steelers Prepare to Face Ravens

Bengals say there's a 'changing of the guard' in the division after sweeping the season series against the Steelers. Browns reportedly fear they have lost Jack Conklin for the season and will try to regroup during their bye.
news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense, DE Myles Garrett shows his respect for Lamar Jackson and CB Denzel Ward explains what happened on the Mark Andrews touchdown.
news

Late For Work 11/29: Pundits Question Whether Ravens Are Really AFC's Top Team

In what was a night to forget for Lamar Jackson, Albert Breer found something to appreciate from the young quarterback. Two tight end catches were the talk of the game on Sunday night. Another stellar performance by rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh adds more buzz for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Browns

This game illustrated an evolving truth about the Ravens – namely, they have more than one way to beat you. As the Browns and a national TV audience learned, the Ravens' defense also can lead the way in producing the right result.
news

Ravens Defense Shuts Down Browns' Potent Rushing Attack, Baker Mayfield

Facing the team that entered Sunday with the NFL's best rushing attack, the Ravens held the Cleveland Browns to 40 yards rushing and led Baltimore to a key AFC North victory. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Ticked Off' After Four Interceptions vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson had one of his toughest days passing but thanked the Ravens defense for picking him up.
news

Calais Campbell Inactive vs. Browns

Nose tackle Brandon Williams will return after a three-game absence. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is back in the lineup.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

The Steelers and Bengals square off in the other divisional matchup, as do two of the other two top teams in the AFC.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising