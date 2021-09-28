Josh Bynes Joins 53-Man Roster; Nate McCrary Returns to Ravens Practice Squad 

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes has been elevated to the 53-man roster and running back Nate McCrary has returned to Baltimore four weeks after being scooped up by Denver.
The Ravens signed Bynes to the practice squad on Sept. 6 and was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday's game in Detroit. Bynes played 22 percent of the defensive snaps and made four tackles.
Baltimore is looking to improve its tackling and Bynes is a dependable veteran in the middle of the defense who can work in tandem with Malik Harrison and Chris Board alongside Patrick Queen.
McCrary is an undrafted rookie from Saginaw Valley who spent the summer with the Ravens but didn't make final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He was then claimed off waivers by the Broncos, landing on their 53-man roster.
McCrary did not appear in any games for the Broncos and was waived on Sept. 23. The Broncos reportedly wanted to keep McCrary on their practice squad, but he chose to return to Baltimore instead. The Ravens take on the Broncos this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
McCrary had a strong preseason with the Ravens, running for 163 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.
He re-joins a deep running back room in Baltimore, which now has Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman on the active roster and Le'Veon Bell on the practice squad.
Baltimore also brought veteran safety/special teamer Jordan Richards back to the practice squad.