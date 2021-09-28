Josh Bynes Joins 53-Man Roster; Nate McCrary Returns to Ravens Practice Squad 

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes has been elevated to the 53-man roster and running back Nate McCrary has returned to Baltimore four weeks after being scooped up by Denver.

The Ravens signed Bynes to the practice squad on Sept. 6 and was elevated to the gameday roster for Sunday's game in Detroit. Bynes played 22 percent of the defensive snaps and made four tackles.

Baltimore is looking to improve its tackling and Bynes is a dependable veteran in the middle of the defense who can work in tandem with Malik Harrison and Chris Board alongside Patrick Queen.

McCrary is an undrafted rookie from Saginaw Valley who spent the summer with the Ravens but didn't make final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He was then claimed off waivers by the Broncos, landing on their 53-man roster.