Nate Wiggins' Ravens Jersey Number Revealed

New Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins will be in a familiar number in the NFL.
Wiggins will wear jersey No. 2, the same number he wore at Clemson.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley most recently wore No. 2, but he signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Wiggins will be the first non-quarterback to wear the number in Baltimore.
Wiggins has done big things in No. 2, even dating back to his youth football days. That number has since been retired in both the Pittman Park Panthers and Hapeville Hornets.