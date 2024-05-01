5 Things to Know About Nate Wiggins

He attended the same high school as Atlanta Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Wiggins was raised by a single mother, Tamika Wiggins, just outside of downtown Atlanta. When Wiggins was 4 years old, Tamika enrolled him in youth football and it quickly became his go-to sport despite also trying his hand at baseball, basketball, and track. His jersey number has since been retired in both youth leagues.

Looking for better competition his senior year, Wiggins transferred to Westlake High School and graduated a few years behind fellow Clemson Tiger and cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Wiggins looks up to Terrell given their similar backgrounds and accomplishments.

"I wouldn't say patterned, but [former Clemson and current Falcons cornerback] A.J. Terrell," Wiggins said. "He put a lot of chips in my ear; he talked to me a lot."