5 Things to Know About Nate Wiggins

The Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 30th-overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night.
Here's what fans should know about the Clemson product:
He had the top 40-yard dash speed among cornerbacks at the Combine.
Amongst a stacked class of cornerbacks, Wiggins stands out by clocking a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash and a top speed of 24.05 mph at the 2024 NFL Combine. He was second only to Texas receiver Xavier Worthy (4.21), who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs two picks earlier.
Wiggins edged out fellow first round cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (4.33) and Terrion Arnold (4.50), who were selected to by the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, respectively.
"I've always been the fastest guy on the field," Wiggins said.
Wiggins showed off his speed covering receivers, but one of his most impressive displays was chasing down North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton on a 64-yard run to strip the ball at the goal line. Wiggins hit 22.6 mph on the run, which was the second-fastest speed of anyone that week in college football, only trailing Worthy (22.7 mph).
He attended the same high school as Atlanta Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Wiggins was raised by a single mother, Tamika Wiggins, just outside of downtown Atlanta. When Wiggins was 4 years old, Tamika enrolled him in youth football and it quickly became his go-to sport despite also trying his hand at baseball, basketball, and track. His jersey number has since been retired in both youth leagues.
Looking for better competition his senior year, Wiggins transferred to Westlake High School and graduated a few years behind fellow Clemson Tiger and cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Wiggins looks up to Terrell given their similar backgrounds and accomplishments.
"I wouldn't say patterned, but [former Clemson and current Falcons cornerback] A.J. Terrell," Wiggins said. "He put a lot of chips in my ear; he talked to me a lot."
The move turned out to be the right one for Wiggins, finishing his high school career as the No. 7 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia. He also earned first team All-State on defense and was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.
He started a foundation to help underprivileged communities.
In 2023, Wiggins created the Wiggs Worldwide Foundation with the mission of "improving lives of young people by supporting underprivileged communities worldwide," according to the foundation's website.
Wiggs Worldwide organized a Toy Drive at Pittman Park, where Wiggins used to play youth football in southern Atlanta. The foundation holds events such as the toy drive, galas, and art auctions in an effort to raise funds and awareness for education, healthcare and poverty alleviation in Wiggins' native Georgia.
Most recently, the foundation hosted an Easter Block Party featuring an egg hunt and other games at Pittman Park Recreational Center in Georgia, where Wiggins played youth football.
He nearly played at LSU.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Wiggins began receiving notable offers after his junior season, including from Ohio State, Clemson, Florida State, and LSU. He initially committed to LSU in August 2020 prior to the start of his senior season.
However, Wiggins flipped his commitment from then Head Coach Ed Orgeron to Swinney a week before signing day. He had been training with former Clemson defensive back Justin Miller, which played a part in his decision.
Wiggins is the latest among a growing lineage of standout cornerbacks at Clemson, the fifth to be drafted in the first round all-time for the Tigers and first to go that early since Terrell at No. 16 in 2020.
Wiggins is just the second Clemson player to be drafted by the Ravens all-time, joining inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was selected No. 86 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft..
He has history with three Ravens.
Upon his arrival at the Under Armour Performance Center after the draft, Wiggins was greeted by Simpson.
"He was really just like, 'It's a passionate organization just like Clemson,'" Wiggins said. "It gives off a Clemson vibe, and now it's home. I'm happy to be here."
Wiggins has a different kind of history with Zay Flowers, as the two had their fair share of matchups in college playing for ACC rivals.
"I remember, we were going at it in college. It was back and forth. He caught some passes, and I deflected some passes on him. We were going back and forth, but I know we're going to get each other better now. It's going to be good," Wiggins said.
The two last faced off in October of 2022 and Flowers posted eight catches for 75 yards. Pro Football Focus credited Wiggins with giving up just one 9-yard catch on five targets, however.
Additionally, Wiggins' new teammate and fourth-round pick Devontez Walker is the only player Wiggins allowed to have a 20-plus-yard catch in the 2023 season.