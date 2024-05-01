 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 Things to Know About Nate Wiggins

May 01, 2024 at 12:23 PM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

CB Nate Wiggins
CB Nate Wiggins

The Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the 30th-overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Here's what fans should know about the Clemson product:

He had the top 40-yard dash speed among cornerbacks at the Combine.

Amongst a stacked class of cornerbacks, Wiggins stands out by clocking a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash and a top speed of 24.05 mph at the 2024 NFL Combine. He was second only to Texas receiver Xavier Worthy (4.21), who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs two picks earlier.

Wiggins edged out fellow first round cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (4.33) and Terrion Arnold (4.50), who were selected to by the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, respectively.

"I've always been the fastest guy on the field," Wiggins said.

Wiggins showed off his speed covering receivers, but one of his most impressive displays was chasing down North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton on a 64-yard run to strip the ball at the goal line. Wiggins hit 22.6 mph on the run, which was the second-fastest speed of anyone that week in college football, only trailing Worthy (22.7 mph).

He attended the same high school as Atlanta Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Wiggins was raised by a single mother, Tamika Wiggins, just outside of downtown Atlanta. When Wiggins was 4 years old, Tamika enrolled him in youth football and it quickly became his go-to sport despite also trying his hand at baseball, basketball, and track. His jersey number has since been retired in both youth leagues.

Looking for better competition his senior year, Wiggins transferred to Westlake High School and graduated a few years behind fellow Clemson Tiger and cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Wiggins looks up to Terrell given their similar backgrounds and accomplishments.

"I wouldn't say patterned, but [former Clemson and current Falcons cornerback] A.J. Terrell," Wiggins said. "He put a lot of chips in my ear; he talked to me a lot."

The move turned out to be the right one for Wiggins, finishing his high school career as the No. 7 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia. He also earned first team All-State on defense and was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.

He started a foundation to help underprivileged communities.

In 2023, Wiggins created the Wiggs Worldwide Foundation with the mission of "improving lives of young people by supporting underprivileged communities worldwide," according to the foundation's website.

Wiggs Worldwide organized a Toy Drive at Pittman Park, where Wiggins used to play youth football in southern Atlanta. The foundation holds events such as the toy drive, galas, and art auctions in an effort to raise funds and awareness for education, healthcare and poverty alleviation in Wiggins' native Georgia.

Most recently, the foundation hosted an Easter Block Party featuring an egg hunt and other games at Pittman Park Recreational Center in Georgia, where Wiggins played youth football.

CB Nate Wiggins at a Wiggs Wolrdwide Foundation toy drive.

He nearly played at LSU.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Wiggins began receiving notable offers after his junior season, including from Ohio State, Clemson, Florida State, and LSU. He initially committed to LSU in August 2020 prior to the start of his senior season.

However, Wiggins flipped his commitment from then Head Coach Ed Orgeron to Swinney a week before signing day. He had been training with former Clemson defensive back Justin Miller, which played a part in his decision.

Wiggins is the latest among a growing lineage of standout cornerbacks at Clemson, the fifth to be drafted in the first round all-time for the Tigers and first to go that early since Terrell at No. 16 in 2020.

Wiggins is just the second Clemson player to be drafted by the Ravens all-time, joining inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was selected No. 86 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft..

He has history with three Ravens.

Upon his arrival at the Under Armour Performance Center after the draft, Wiggins was greeted by Simpson.

"He was really just like, 'It's a passionate organization just like Clemson,'" Wiggins said. "It gives off a Clemson vibe, and now it's home. I'm happy to be here."

Wiggins has a different kind of history with Zay Flowers, as the two had their fair share of matchups in college playing for ACC rivals.

"I remember, we were going at it in college. It was back and forth. He caught some passes, and I deflected some passes on him. We were going back and forth, but I know we're going to get each other better now. It's going to be good," Wiggins said.

The two last faced off in October of 2022 and Flowers posted eight catches for 75 yards. Pro Football Focus credited Wiggins with giving up just one 9-yard catch on five targets, however.

Additionally, Wiggins' new teammate and fourth-round pick Devontez Walker is the only player Wiggins allowed to have a 20-plus-yard catch in the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Pundits Want to See Ravens-Chiefs Rematch Kick Off 2024 Season

Fox Sports' Nick Wright put Lamar Jackson in the same quarterback tier as rookie Caleb Williams. Picking up Odafe Oweh's fifth-year option is a 'smart move.' Getting Devontez Walker and T.J. Tampa in the fourth round is 'daylight robbery.'
news

Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Odafe Oweh

The Ravens outside linebacker is on the rise and a key member of Baltimore's linebacker unit.
news

What Each Rookie Draft Pick Will Look to Prove

Every rookie has questions to answer, but the Ravens' 2024 draft class is ready to make the transition to the NFL.
news

Ravens Introduce New Permanent Field-Level Seats

The Ravens have installed 138 exclusive field seats, which fans can purchase for the start of the 2024 season.
news

Ravens Employee Wins Prestigious Award for Promoting Football in Maryland

The award is given to an individual chosen by the Maryland Football Coaches Association for their dedication to promoting football throughout the state.
news

Reports: Qadir Ismail, Son of Qadry Ismail, Invited for Rookie Tryout

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Rashod Bateman Has What He Needs for Breakout Season

Looking at the Ravens' winners and losers coming out of the draft. Who the starting guards will be is named the Ravens' biggest post-draft question. Baltimore's draft class is not in the top 10 in The Athletic's rankings. The Ravens are No. 3 in NFL.com's post-draft power rankings.
news

Rashod Bateman Inks Contract Extension

The Ravens have extended WR Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season.
news

T.J. Tampa May Be the Steal of the Draft

The fourth-round cornerback is being hailed as one of the biggest draft bargains.
news

Around the AFC North Draft Roundup: Division Rivals Strengthen Trenches

The Steelers drafted three offensive linemen among their top five picks. The Bengals opened the draft with Amarius Mims, then moved to the defensive line. Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. was Cleveland's top pick.
news

Late for Work: Pundits' Selections for Favorite Ravens Draft Pick Are Scattered

Experts know the Ravens are far from done constructing their roster. Projecting rookies' roles for 2024 and beyond.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising