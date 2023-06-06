Practice Report: Nelson Agholor Shows Off His Acrobatics

The Ravens are in their final week of organized team activities before mandatory minicamp opens next week and attendance was lower than previous weeks, but the work was still strong.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's happy with the work the players and coaches put in over the three weeks of OTAs, which continue this week.
Here's what stood out from Tuesday's practice open to the media:
- Wide receiver Nelson Agholor made several impressive grabs, including an acrobatic sideline snag on a back shoulder throw. He's shown a large catch radius and ability to elevate for catches throughout OTAs. While much of the attention has been on the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, Agholor continues to show that he could produce some highlights this season. "He's a talented guy. [He's a] former first-round pick; he looks it – rangy, big catch radius. All the things you saw today, I feel like he's been doing all along," Harbaugh said.
- Sophomore Daniel Faalele worked at left guard, switching from his usual spot at right tackle. Ben Cleveland was at right tackle. The hulking 6-foot-8, 380-pound Faalele isn't your typical body type for left guard, but Harbaugh noted that he has quick hands. Harbaugh said he wants to give Faalele "every opportunity to see kind of where he flashes." The left guard battle is deeper than previously thought.
- Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo continue to look good on the edges, stringing outside runs and using their quickness to get into the backfield on pass rushes. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith spoke highly of both.
- Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day on a lobbed touchdown pass that he looked to be boxed out on. Likely knifed in behind his defender to get under the pass.
- Rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson had a good recovery on a goal-line drill in which he knocked the ball out of fullback Ben Mason's hands late. Simpson also made a nice play sniffing out a running back screen.
- Speaking of Mason, he had a spurt when he caught a few passes in a row. Mason has operated in Patrick Ricard's shadow the past couple years, but with Ricard sidelined, Mason has shown off improved mobility.
- The quarterbacks were sharp throughout the day. When one sideline pass late in practice sailed just out of Charlie Kolar's reach, it seemed like the first ball that hit the turf all day. The offense was significantly sharper than it was last week overall.
- Defensive tackle Broderick Washington is in for a starting role this year and he continues to play well at OTAs. He retraced his rush to stuff a running back screen.
- The Ravens worked on their situational work hustling out to get off field goals with the clock ticking down. Even in OTAs, the Ravens stress the special
