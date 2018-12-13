News & Notes 12/13: Ravens Have a Joe Flacco Package, Just in Case

Rookie Anthony Averett Looks Ready to Handle Increased Playing Time

Fourth-round pick Anthony Averett played 39 snaps against Kansas City on Sunday, his most action of the season. With cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young both dealing with groin injuries, Averett rose to the occasion, playing against one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in a hostile environment.

The Ravens are deep at cornerback, but Jimmy Smith played a season-high 84 snaps Sunday, while Humphrey was limited to 44 snaps. Averett could be called upon in more crucial situations down the stretch.

"He's been really important," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "You can just see he's getting used to pro football and the tempo of the game and preparing himself for each game. The best compliment that I could give him – and I know this probably sounds like a backhanded compliment – is he played 30 plays, and I didn't realize he played that 30 plays. They did not go after him. He's playing at a high level right now."

Keeping Jameis Winston From Extending Is a Priority for Ravens Defense

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has the league's highest quarterback rating outside the pocket (124.4) and his level of play has made a jump in recent weeks.

Over his last four games, Winston has thrown eight touchdown passes and two interceptions, and he has not lost a fumble during that period. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (70 catches, 1,207 yards) has already chalked up his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, leading a strong receiving corps that also includes DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.

Jackson (thumb) has not practiced this week, making his status uncertain for Sunday. But Winston has terrific chemistry with Evans, who knows how to free himself once Winston begins to adlib. Much like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Winston makes some of his best throws on the run.