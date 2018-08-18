News & Notes 8/18: Entire Ravens Team Going to St. Elmo Steakhouse

St. Elmo restaurant was glad the Ravens were in Indianapolis. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was glad he wasn't picking up the tab Saturday night.

The Ravens had a team dinner at the popular downtown steakhouse. That meant plenty of hungry players, and an enormous tab.

"Ninety players?" said Flacco, the numbers spinning in his head. "Even with only a couple of drinks? It has to be at least 15 grand."

Flacco looked forward to bonding with his teammates.

"We've been in camp a really long time," Flacco said. "I think we've been able to bond a little bit the last few nights, go out together, have some fun. It's always good to spend time with the guys. I'm tied up a lot now with family and all the kids I have, so it's not like back when I was 23. It's nice to be able to get out, hang with the guys a little bit."

Flacco Is a Thrower, Not a Fighter

It remains to be seen how much Flacco plays Monday against the Colts, but he had another good practice Saturday, moving well in the pocket and making accurate throws. If Flacco does play Monday night, he will be ready.

"I love football, I love playing football," Flacco said. "It's always about getting out there and playing in the games."

However, Flacco wants no part of fighting. He was on the other practice field when Saturday's fight between the Colts and Ravens broke out.

"For the punt period, I came over and watched, just in case," said Flacco.

He eventually got a closer look, but not too close.

"I wasn't going to do anything, but it would be fun to watch," he said.

Plenty of Roster Decisions to Be Made

The Ravens are deep at many positions, notably tight end, wide receiver, and cornerback, making the remaining preseason games important for players on the bubble.