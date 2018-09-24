News & Notes 9/24: Reasons Why Ravens' Run Game Has Yet to Take Off

On the second, Flacco actually threw a pass intended for the backup rookie quarterback. It didn't connect with its target (it wasn't really close), but it did show that Baltimore isn't afraid to use Jackson as a receiver if need be.

Harbaugh said Jackson wasn't the first guy on Flacco's progressions, and that the play was intended to draw some coverage up to throw to a seam route behind. A crossing route came open, but Flacco tried to flick a quick pass to Jackson.

"But [Jackson's] definitely in the progression on that," Harbaugh said. "If you want to put it out there, you have to be willing to throw it to him. [He] probably wasn't as open as we'd like him to be."

Chris Wormley Is Emerging on Defensive Line

Sometimes the big fellas on the defensive line don't get much love unless they get a sack, but defensive end Chris Wormley is starting to draw attention.

Wormley played 35 defensive snaps (51 percent of the game) in Sunday's win over the Broncos. He finished with just one tackle, but it's a sign that the Ravens like what they're seeing from the second-year product out of Michigan.

"'Worm' has really improved, he's really gotten better," Harbaugh said. "He always had it in him and he's still just scratching the surface of his potential. He and I talk pretty much every week and he's a smart guy, very mature and he knows exactly what he needs to do from one week to the next to improve, and that's why I think he does it."

Harbaugh said Wormley is stronger and quicker this year as a result of his dedication in the weight room this offseason. He's also doing a better job of tearing off blocks, staying square and getting some pressure on quarterbacks.

Wormley's high snap count is likely in part because Michael Pierce (foot) was sidelined, but it's good to see that the Ravens have a reliable rotation of big, physical linemen.

Harbaugh's Daughter, Alison, Will Attend Notre Dame and Play Lacrosse

Harbaugh stepped to the podium Monday wearing a Notre Dame lacrosse sweater, which prompted a question about whether he had any news to announce about where his daughter, Alison, will play in college.

"She committed to Notre Dame to play lacrosse," Harbaugh said smiling. "How about that? Very proud of her."

Asked if he knew the Notre Dame fight song, Harbaugh said, "No. I know the Michigan fight song. I can hum it. I will know it soon enough.