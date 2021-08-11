News & Notes: Armed With Confidence, Anthony Averett Is Waiting for His Turn

Anthony Levine Imparts a Decade of Wisdom on Young Players

There are only two players who have been with the Ravens for more consecutive seasons than Anthony Levine Sr.: punter Sam Koch and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

The Ravens re-signed Levine to a one-year contract this offseason, keeping him in the fold as a versatile defender, special teams anchor and team leader. Although Levine isn't one of the team's biggest stars, his voice carries a lot of weight with younger players.

"I've always been a guy trying to bring other guys along just doing the things that I've done and seeing other guys do it," Levine said. "Watching the other guys do it when I was younger and watching the Corey Graham's, the Terrell Suggs', watching Sam Koch, watching Jimmy [Smith] … Just coming in and seeing guys that were Ravens teaching other guys how to be a Raven, it just kind of happened. So, I don't know when it really happened; it just happened."

Levine's words can carry additional weight on a day like Wednesday, when there were 21 players missing from a hot padded practice.

The Ravens have hit the cliché "dog days" of training camp, and being a player that had a streak of 117 consecutive games played gives Levine has been through a lot of tough practices and games when he dealt with injuries. Levine said he got "really emotional" about not being able to play that Week 6 game in Philadelphia last year.