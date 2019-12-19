News & Notes: Brandon Williams Wants to Put His Stamp on Browns

Brandon Williams didn't play in one game this season – Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

It was an odd situation, as Williams practiced all week, then was added to the injury report on Saturday with a knee injury.

Without the Ravens' big run stuffer in the middle, the Browns rushed for 193 yards that day, including 165 and three touchdowns from Nick Chubb.

So how does Williams feel this time around?

"I missed the last time, so I definitely want to go in there and give everything I got and definitely help my team to a victory," Williams said Thursday.

Williams has been playing at an extremely high level since then and has been a big reason why the Ravens are ranked fifth in the league in run defense (96.1 yards per game).

He was tied for the team lead in tackles in Buffalo (seven). He stuffed plays at the line of scrimmage and even impressively tracked ball carriers down once they reached the edges of Baltimore's defense.

The San Francisco 49ers and Bills had some success hitting the perimeter of Baltimore's defense, but nobody has run up the middle on the Ravens, thanks in large part to Williams and fellow defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

"What Brandon and Michael bring to us – they're two centerpieces to the defense," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "What they bring to the defense is unbelievable.

"Every week on Saturdays, when we do the goals [for that game], they're the 'FSU Brothers.' I can just tell you that 'up' is the last word of that. Neither one of them went to Florida State, so you can understand where we're going with that and that's what they do."

The Ravens have 12 Pro Bowlers this year, and thus little to gripe about. But Williams made the AFC's squad last year and had another very strong case to repeat this season. Same with Pierce.