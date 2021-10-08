News & Notes: Calais Campbell Is Off to a Strong Start

Campbell remains a pillar on the defensive line at age 35, an impactful player as both a run stuffer and pass rusher. It's possible that this could be Campbell's final season and he's making a statement that he's as good as ever.

With Derek Wolfe (back/hip) on the injured list and unable to play yet this season, Campbell has been a rock regardless of what's going on around him. He was also superb Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, playing a season-high 75 percent of the defensive snaps when Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson missed the game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition to Campbell's superb conditioning, Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale thinks the veteran has found an increased comfort level playing his second season in Baltimore's system.

"What he did was come in bigger and stronger this year," Martindale said. "It took him a year to see exactly where he was going to fit in our defense. I think he had a great offseason, [which] is why he's having the success he is now. It's great to see."

Campbell said back in training camp that he was already in game shape to start the season. That has been reflected in his play, and he doesn't feel himself wearing down so far.