News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Reigniting Baltimore's Offense

The Ravens have kept winning, but lately they've had trouble scoring.

Baltimore has averaged just 14 points in its last three games, after averaging 27.6 points through the first eight. The Ravens have the best record in the AFC (8-3) and have won two straight, but they recognize they need to produce more points. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman wants to see more production, though he's grateful the Ravens have been resourceful.

"Some of those games when you find a way to win are some of the most beautiful games you'll ever be a part of," Roman said. "Bad things happen and you're not playing your best and you still have the guts and will to land the plane. We landed the plane."

The ride was unusually bumpy for Lamar Jackson, who threw a career-high four interceptions during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Jackson said he "played like a rookie" and has thrown nine interceptions over his last five games, but Roman isn't overly concerned about the quarterback's recent turnovers.

"Those plays were addressed. We have to learn from it and use it moving forward. We never want to turn the ball over like that," Roman said. "He did a lot of great things in that game to help us put that game away. They're all a little bit different (interceptions), but very, very correctable."

As he gameplans for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Roman said even more emphasis will be placed on finishing drives with touchdowns. Baltimore dominated time of possession against Cleveland, 37:04 to 22:56, and had four drives that lasted at least nine plays. Yet, they settled for field goals on three of those four drives.