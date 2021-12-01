Lamar Jackson Let Four Interceptions Fester, Says 'I Looked Like a Rookie'

"Every week is a different week," Harbaugh said. "We're not trying to look at some grand answer or some psychological diagnosis about one thing or another. It's not about all of that. It's about playing a very competitive game for three-and-a-half hours, preparing for the week to do it, and doing the best you can [to] play your best game. That's really all you can do."

Baltimore's offense has slowed the past three weeks, averaging just 14 points and 302 yards per game. Those marks would put the Ravens last in the league in points and 29th in yards if extrapolated to the entire season. Of course, part of that was because Jackson didn't play in one of the games.

The usually vaunted Steelers defense is coming off a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and is ranked 25th in the league. Jackson and the Ravens are hoping to get cranking once again, knowing that Pittsburgh still has a lot of talent to contend with.